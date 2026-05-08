Marsh showing LSG the way forward

LUCKNOW: Mitchell Marsh’s maiden century in IPL 2026 had a personal feel to it. This was personal not just for Marsh but for many teammates and fans too, as it dragged the Lucknow Super Giants out of a frustrating home rut. Lucknow Super Giants player Mitchell Marsh. (PTI)

His 111 off 56 balls, studded with nine boundaries and an equal number of sixes against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was a statement innings, full of clean striking, calm tempo control and ruthless intent once he got set.

Marsh brings a rare mix of power and composure at the top of the order. He is not just a boundary-hitter; he also assesses conditions, absorbs pressure, and then accelerates brutally once he finds his range. That balance has made him central to LSG’s batting plans, especially in a season where the team needed senior batters to take responsibility in difficult moments.

If Marsh’s show with the willow on Thursday demonstrated his ability, his 2025 campaign also showed the scale of that impact. Marsh scored 627 runs in 13 matches at an average of 48.23 and a strike rate of 163.71, with a century, six fifties and 37 sixes, finishing as LSG’s most productive batter that season.

Those numbers were not just strong on paper but the starts he provided set the tone for LSG’s innings and gave the middle order freedom to attack.

Marsh’s journey with LSG has been about transformation and trust. Bought for ₹3.40 crore at the mega auction, he quickly became one of the franchise’s most dependable overseas picks and was retained on the same salary ahead of IPL 2026. From being seen largely as a powerful all-round option, he developed into a full-fledged batting pillar for the side.

And his rise has also been marked by consistency against pace and an ability to dominate Powerplay bowling. That was visible in the 2025 hundred against Gujarat Titans, where he reached the landmark in 56 balls and finished on 117—a knock that set the template for his LSG identity: authoritative, bold and match-shaping. This season, he has continued that trend, including the 49-ball ton against RCB that became the fastest century by an LSG batter. Now, he leads LSG’s batters chart with 367 runs at an average of 36.70.

One reason why Marsh has thrived is the chemistry he has built with Nicholas Pooran. Their partnerships have repeatedly turned good starts into dominating totals, including the 121-run stand for the second wicket against the Gujarat Titans in 2025 and other aggressive middle-order launches that broke games open.

On Thursday too, they stitched together 70 runs for the second wicket. Pooran’s presence at the other end seems to free Marsh to play with even more confidence, knowing the scoreboard pressure is always shifting in LSG’s favour.

That mutual respect was visible in the way Pooran congratulated Marsh after the Lucknow hundred on Thursday night before an almost full-house crowd, and it reflects a batting alliance that has become one of LSG’s biggest strengths. Marsh himself has spoken warmly about batting with Pooran, calling it “fascinating” to watch him hit the ball so cleanly.

Difficult season

Marsh admitted that the season had been difficult, but said it was good to be on the right side of the result and collect an important win for the team.

He also noted that the pitch looked better than expected and planned to maximize the Powerplay to give LSG a strong start. “A few of the Indian boys said before the game the pitch looked better so I tried to maximise the Powerplay. I just tried to get as many as I could in the Powerplay, get a good start and have an impact on the game, it’s an area we haven’t got right so far,” he said during the post-match presentation.

“I think we batted well in the last two games, [but were] 10-15 runs short in Mumbai. But we were courageous in the way we bowled tonight. Bangalore bat deep, really proud of the young guys in our attack,” he added.