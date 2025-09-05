Matthew Breetzke has a big regret despite record-setting start to ODI career: ‘Can only go downhill for me’

Matthew Breetzke’s incredible start to his ODI career continued in England, as he notched up his fifth consecutive 50+ score since his debut in the format earlier this year. His 85(77) against England at Lord’s was a player of the match-winning performance, helping the Proteas push through in a narrow 5-run victory to seal the series with a game to spare. Matthew Breetzke in action vs England at Lord's/

Breetzke already set a record with his half-century at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay two weeks ago, and his hot streak continued thanks to this innings. Now averaging 92.60 in the format after five matches with one century and four half-centuries, Breetzke’s wicket has become one of the key Protean ones – but he was realistic about this run of form lasting.

"It's a bit worrying: it can only go downhill for me. It's been a special start, to be honest. I've played on some really good wickets, and I just hope and pray that it'll continue to go the way it's gone,” said the South African batter.

Breetzke would have hoped to convert this score to a century after a strong start to his innings, and he admitted this was something he would have liked to see through, particularly at the home of cricket. “To be honest, it was bleak not to get to a hundred, because it would've been cool to be on the [honours] board," he admitted.

‘Old-school cricket at the start…’

Reflecting on the game as a whole, in which South Africa scored 330/8 in the first innings thanks to contributions from Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis. In response, an all-round English effort pushed it close, but ultimately batters ran short as England fell five runs shy of the target.

“Very happy, tricky at the start, thought a good score was 280,” said Breetzke of South Africa’s first innings effort. “It was a bit of old‑school cricket at the start, batsmanship... read the conditions then score at the back end. It's been good so far, hope it continues,” he concluded, saying of his good start to his ODI career thus far.

The Proteas wrap up their ODI series of England with the third and final ODI in Southampton, already having sealed the series with a 2-0 lead.