Matthew Hayden calls out umpire on live TV for glaring error in India-West Indies contest: ‘What sort of call is that?’

Former Australia opening batter Matthew Hayden wasn't a happy chappy looking at the glaring umpiring error in the crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s Group 1 match between India and the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. While the call was corrected within seconds, Hayden didn't mince his words as he called out the on-field umpire, Alex Wharf, on live TV. The incident happened on the fourth delivery of the 19th over, bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Kolkata: India's Hardik Pandya with teammates celebrates. (PTI)

The left-arm pacer bowled a delivery that landed way outside off stump, and it was a clear wide. However, Wharf left everyone surprised by not giving it a wide, much to the displeasure of batters Jason Holder and Rovman Powell.

The replays then appeared on the screen immediately, and it was evident that the on-field umpire had erred in his judgment. Looking at the clip, Hayden said, “That has to be a wide. What sort of call is that? Has to be some action there.”

Also Read: India vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Check our live coverage here Wharf, however, reversed his call after having a quick conversation with the third umpire Richard Kettleborough.

Speaking of the must-win match between India and the West Indies, the former won the toss and opted to bowl first. West Indies posted 195/4 in 20 overs after Roston Chase (40), Shimron Hetmyer (27), Rovman Powell (34*) and Jason Holder (37*) chipped in with crucial knocks.

The total would have been all the more daunting had Bumrah not dismissed Hetmyer and Chase in the same over. The pacer was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with figures of 2/36.

All to play for in Kolkata There's everything to play for both India and the Windies at the Eden Gardens as the winner will qualify for the semi-finals and take on England in the second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5.

Speaking about the score of 195/4, Powell said he believes the team managed to post a respectable total and will give India a solid fight in Kolkata.

“It's a good total. If we're honest with ourselves, it's a very good wicket. Would've liked 10-15 more runs. Good to get some runs, good to put the team in a position where we can fight,” he told the host broadcaster.

During the course of his unbeaten 34-run knock, Powell also became the leading six-hitter for the West Indies in T20Is.

“Good record, goes to show the longevity and the hard work and dedication I've given for WI cricket,” said Powell.