'No point beating your chest': Hayden slams Team India with blistering 'there wasn't enough energy' remark

Before Rohit Sharma and Co. staged an impressive fightback on the second day of the ICC World Test Championship final, Travis Head and Steve Smith dominated the Indian bowlers to put Pat Cummins' men in a comfortable position at Stumps Day 1. While Head smashed a quick-fire century, former Australia skipper Smith remained unbeaten on 95 as the Baggy Greens finished ahead of India on the opening day of the Ultimate Test at The Oval.

Hayden slammed Rohit and Co. for not showing up on the opening day of the World Test Championship final(Getty Images - ANI)

Reflecting on India's performance at The Oval, legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden slammed Rohit and Co. for not showing up on the opening day of the World Test Championship final. The former Aussie opener observed that Team India lacked energy after opting to field against Australia in the summit clash of the WTC.

'There wasn't enough energy from India'

"There's no point beating your chest at the national anthem or the Australians beating their chest at the national anthem. You beat your chest out at the center. There wasn't enough energy yesterday from India. When Australia dominated, they're going to get dominated again with this partnership if they don't turn up and hunt us a pack," Hayden told Star Sports.

Batting brilliantly on Day 1 of the WTC final, Head played a scintillating knock of 146 while Smith came close to notching up his century. India's decision to drop World No.1 bowler Ravichandran Ashwin in order to accommodate an extra fast bowler backfired as Australia posted 327 for 3 on the opening day of the WTC final. Head and Smiith stitched a crucial 251-run partnership off 370 balls for the fourth wicket after India reduced Australia to 73 for three on Day 1 at The Oval.

“The great sides of India used to do exactly that. Stick to a plan and hunt like a pack. From the Australian point of view, much of the same. If India don't turn up today, continue to bowl short, and back of the lengths. Continue to get cut, go over the top of the third man, then they're going to get owned during the first session. They get owned in the first session, then from Australia's point of view, they're just going to boss this Test match. It is going to slip away so quickly. So runs have to be hard to come by,” Hayden added.

