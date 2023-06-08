Steve Smith extends dominance over Virat Kohli, surpasses Dravid and Ponting with sublime century in WTC final vs IND

Days after Virat Kohli acknowledged him as the best batter of the generation, former Australian skipper Steve Smith stamped his authority in the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) against Team India on Thursday. The talismanic batter of the Baggy Greens completed his 31st century on Day 2 of the action-packed WTC final between Team India and Pat Cummins' Australia at the iconic Oval. Smith has scored 31 Test centuries while Kohli has 28 tons under his belt(AP-Reuters)

The batting icon remained unbeaten on 95 when Australia ended the day's play by posting 327-3 in 85 overs. Wasting no time in notching up his century, Smith took only two balls to complete the historic achievement on Day 2 of the WTC final against Rohit Sharma's men. Smith smashed back-to-back fours off Mohammed Siraj in the 86th over to slam his seventh Test ton for Australia in England.

Smith smashes a plethora of records in WTC final

Extending his dominance over Virat Kohli, run-machine Smith has scored 31 Test centuries while the ex-India skipper has 28 tons under his belt. Smith has surpassed former India skipper Rahul Dravid (6) by becoming the second-highest Test century-maker as a visiting batter in England. Smith and Steve Waugh have scored 7 centuries each in England. Smith is only behind Don Bradman, who smashed 11 Test centuries in England.

Smith has upstaged Matthew Hayden (30) with his 31st century for the Baggy Greens. The ex-Australian skipper is third on the list of batters with the most Test tons for Australia. Smith also matched Dilip Vengsarkar's feat of scoring three centuries at a single venue by an overseas batter in England.

Australia's Bradman has the distinction of scoring the most centuries at a single venue (Headingley) in England. The 34-year-old also equalled Joe Root's staggering feat against India in the longest and oldest format of the game. Smith and Root have scored the most centuries (9) against India in Test cricket. Smith has eclipsed Ricky Ponting, Viv Richards, and Garfield Sobers by registering his ninth Test ton against India during the WTC final at The Oval. Smith was dismissed for 121 off 268 balls by pacer Shardul Thakur in the 99th over.

