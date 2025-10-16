‘Matthew Wade threw up…’: The Virat Kohli knock that still haunts Australia

Virat Kohli has 51 ODI centuries — the most by anyone in the world. Eight of those are against Australia but their fast bowler Kane Richardson remembers the former India captain for a different knock. Not many would even remember Kohli playing that innings against Australia but for Richardson, it was a type of knock that separated him from the rest. Virat Kohli scored a 92 in sweltering conditions against Australia(AP)

Speaking on a podcast shared by cricket.com.au, Richardson recalled India’s ODI clash against Australia at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2017, a match played in sweltering heat and suffocating humidity. Kohli scored 92 runs off 107 balls in that game — a knock that left a lasting impression on the Australian players not just for its technical brilliance, but for the sheer physical endurance it required.

“I remember there was a game in Kolkata where it was so hot,” Richardson said. “Matty Wade (Matthew Wade) was keeping — I remember he literally threw up as I was running in.”

The heat was so punishing that players were visibly struggling to even stand upright. According to Richardson, teammates Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa were barely functioning, with Cummins resting on an Esky (cooler box) at the boundary line.

Also Read | Rohit and Gambhir's first meet since captaincy switch results in intense chat

“Zamps was giving him a drink and I was like, ‘Someone is running into bowl,’ and Zamps goes, ‘Patty, the bowler’s running in.’ And he’s like, ‘I know,’ still just sitting there,” Richardson, who picked up three wickets in that game, added. “If the ball got hit to him, he’d just get up.”

While the Australian side was physically crumbling in the energy-sapping conditions, Kohli appeared unfazed, running hard between the wickets with the same intensity throughout his innings.

“We were literally dying and he is clipping a one or a two and running it like he's on a treadmill in air conditioning,” Richardson said. “You speak to anyone that was there that day — there’s footage of guys wearing ice necklaces, and no one had colour in their face. No one was speaking. If you got a wicket, it was just complete silence because no one had energy.”

Kohli’s 92 off 107 balls, which had only 32 runs in boundaries, helped set up India’s 50-run win in that second ODI of the five-match series, which the hosts eventually clinched 4-1. While not remembered as one of Kohli’s biggest scores or most high-profile innings, for Richardson, it was a defining moment that cemented the then-Indian captain’s legendary status.

“That wouldn't be one that sticks out to many people in terms of being the most high-profile,” Richardson said. “But I just remember, that was when I was like — this guy's a completely different level, no matter the condition.”

In a match where others wilted, Virat Kohli ran. And kept running. Kohli was declared Player of the Match for that innings even though India's spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up his maiden ODI hat-trick in the second innings.