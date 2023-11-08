Maxwell's 201 vs Kapil's 175: It’s a dead heat

I am on the horns of a dilemma. For 40 years, I believed, propagated and argued that Kapil Dev’s 175 not out against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup was the finest ODI century ever. Not just in World Cups, mind you, but in the history of ODI cricket. Now Kapil Dev’s iconic innings at the quaint Nevil Ground in Tunbridge Wells all those years back has a rival. Glenn Maxwell celebrates after winning the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Afghanistan(AFP)

Glen Maxwell’s seismic 201 not out on Tuesday night against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium was a riveting saga of tenacity, physical courage, audacious strokeplay, some luck which comes to the brave and insane self-belief; a crazy knock that turned cricket logic and the match upside down leaving not just the Afghans, but all those who were at the stadium bewildered, mind-boggled.

It was a tour de force, I venture there have been only two, Kapil’s 175 being the other. Let me explain why.

Centuries abound in ODIS. Those made in World Cups enjoy greater prestige given the importance of the tournament, and among these, those scored in finals obviously get greater weightage.

Clive Lloyd’s bludgeoning 102 in the 1975 final, Viv Richards electrifying century in the 1979, Aravinda de Silva’s masterly 107* in 1996 against Australia, Ricky Ponting’s belligerent 140 versus India in 2003, Adam Gilchrist’s swashbuckling 149 against Sri Lanka in 2007 were all instrumental in winning the title. Mahela Jayawarndena’s sublime century in the 2011 final against India went in vain, but showcased a maestro at work.

These were all memorable centuries, and would rate amongst the best in the annals of ODIS. There are also centuries scored in lesser tournaments or bilateral contests which may be the equal, if not ahead, of those made in the World Cup. Viv Richards blasting England for 189 in the company of tail-ender Michael Holding at Birmingham in 1984 is seen as the epitome of limited overs batsmanship. Javed Miandad using grit, stealth, and creative intelligence to beat India with a last ball six in the Australasia Cup in 1986 made a lasting impact on sub-continent cricket. Herschelle Gibbs smashing 175 against a strong Aussie team saw 400 being chased down for the first time and a new paradigm of ODI batsmanship emerging.

There have been double hundreds too, Rohit Sharma alone scoring three, which would make the short list for being the best.

However, my pick for the greatest ODI century, since I witnessed it first-hand in 1983, had always been Kapil Dev’s 175. For two reasons. The hardship quotient he had to overcome, the fact that he wasn’t a top order batsman, and the effect his innings had on the sport.

For the uninitiated, Kapil Dev in the match against Zimbabwe in 1983, Kapil walked out to bat with his team in deep crisis at 9-4. On a seaming pitch, the top order had been lopped off by Zimbabwe’s pace bowlers Peter Rawson and Kevin Curran.

The fifth wicket fell at 17. The innings was in tatters. India were in threat of being bowled out for less than 50. Small partnerships with Binny and and Madan Lal took the score to 140 when Kirmani joined Kapil. The two batted till the end, putting on 126, Kirmani scoring 24 of these. India finished with 266, Kapil making 175 of these from 138 balls. Considering he wasn’t a top order specialist batsman, this was remarkable. India went on to win by 31 runs.

Maxwell’s performance on Tuesday is uncannily similar to Kapil’s. Australia had lost 4 wickets for 49 when he walked out to bat. Three more wickets fell by the time the score reached 91. Australia’s goose looked cooked with Pat Cummins joined Maxwell. The partnership between the two, reminiscent of Kapil-Kirmani 40 years ago, steadied the innings, gradually stymied the threat from Afghanistan bowlers, Maxwell fighting painful cramps and acute discomfort, to astonishingly bat on one leg for a considerable period of time and take his team home in an an incredible finish.

Like Kapil, Maxwell too is an all-rounder, batting at number 6. The psychological onus on him was extraordinary, which he made light of, going only by his demeanour, even when in great pain.

Both these points of departure are that Kapil’s 175 came in the first innings, Maxwell’s 201 while chasing 291. Overhauling a big score, especially when the top order has slumped, is a big task, but that doesn’t necessarily lessen Kapil’s knock any. Remember, as captain, he was carrying greater onus. In the 1983 World Cup, matches were of 60 overs each team, so Kapil also had to ensure that the innings did not fizzle out prematurely, and that a decent score could be posted.

The situation that the two teams were in, India in 1983versus Zimbabwe and Australia in 2023 against Afghanistan are also important for perspective. India then were no hopers, and had lost their two preceding games. One more defeat, and kaput. Because of Kapil’s century, India stayed alive, and went on to win the World Cup, which in turn transformed the destiny of the sport. Australia, five times former champions, had won 5 matches on the trot coming to Tuesday’s match, and while a trifle vulnerable, were not in a cul de sac.

I won’t labour with pros and cons or comparisons further. Both are 'innings of a lifetime' Kapil’s 175 defined more by virtuosity of skill; Maxwell’s 201 highlighted by monumental valor. In their own ways, both expressions of true-blue genius.

I’ve made up my mind about the greatest ODI century ever. It’s a dead heat!