Mayank Yadav joins Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya in special bowling list after first-ball wicket vs Bangladesh

The impressive rise of Mayank Yadav continued as he provided a first-ball breakthrough for India after being given the new ball in Hyderabad. Mayank Yadav took a first ball wicket vs Bangladesh in the third T20I.(BCCI)

Although he was used as a middle overs enforcer in his first two matches, the rest given to Arshdeep Singh meant that Mayank was already the frontline pacer for his team in his third international match. Captain Suryakumar Yadav showed faith in the exciting young pacer, and he immediately delivered by scalping a first-ball wicket using his high pace and extreme accuracy.

Mayank steamed in and bowled a fiery bouncer first up at Parvez Hossain Emon, who was far too late and caught struggling as he tried to fend off the chest-high delivery. It only caught the shoulder of the bat and some glove, spooning into the air to be easily pouched by Riyan Parag.

Mayank, thus, joined a special list of Indians who picked a wicket on the very first delivery of the innings. He's the fourth Indian to achieve this feat, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya.

Mayank Yadav would take another wicket later in the innings, dismissing Mahmadullah in the Bangladesh player’s final ever match for his country. Yadav finished with figures of 2-32 in his 4 overs. This concluded a fine debut series from the Delhi pacer, taking 4 wickets in 3 matches, with a wicket to show in all three games at a strong economy rate.

While Yadav wasn’t hitting the same extreme heights as before his brief injury-enforced break, he was consistently registering in the mid-to-high 140s, and looked to have maintained his accuracy. As he works his way back and rehabilitates, Mayank will be seen as one of the finest prospects in Indian cricket, and under serious consideration to be fast-tracked into some of India’s biggest series in coming months.

India cruise to 3-0 series victory

India’s batting was the star of the show in Hyderabad, however, as they piled on a record-breaking 297 runs in the first innings against Bangladesh, thanks to a century from Sanju Samson and scintillating hitting from Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Riyan Parag.

Bangladesh were batted out of the game and Mayank’s first-ball wicket reinforced that fact, with the Tigers getting whitewashed as they could only put up 164 on the board, losing by 133 runs in a very heavy defeat.

With India having dominated this tricky two-format series against their neighbours, the red-ball outfit will prepare to welcome New Zealand for a three-match series, beginning on October 16 in Bangalore.