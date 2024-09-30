Mayank Yadav rushed to check BCCI website, heard mother cry after India call-up: 'Gautam Gambhir's words stayed with me'

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav was left in disbelief after he earned his maiden India call-up last week for the upcoming three-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh, and had to run and check on the BCCI website to confirm himself. Mayank, who took IPL 2024 by storm with his ability to bowl 150-plus deliveries at will, while taking wickets, will report to Gwalior later this week where the contest will begin from October 6 onwards. Mayank Yadav burst onto the scene in the 2024 IPL season and played just four matches before his body broke down (PTI)

“I wasn’t aware of the selection. But I saw my mates here receiving congratulatory calls. I just checked the BCCI website and got to know my name was there," he told Times of India.

Mayank, who won two Player of the Match awards in his four appearances for Lucknow Super Giants and picked seven wickets, revealed that immediately called his mother, who was left in tears.

“Once I put down the phone, I had flashbacks in front of my eyes—from the day I first went to Sonnet Club to the four anxious months spent at the NCA to recover from frequent niggles,” he added.

Mayank had incurred an injury during his fourth appearance in IPL 2024 and was later ruled out of the season. After recovering, the right-armer picked up another injury during bowling at BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and remained in rehabilitation ever since.

'Gautam bhaiya’s words stayed with me'

Mayank, speaking to the national daily, also recalled India head coach Gautam Gambhir's career-changing advice, with whom he worked in 2023 when the former India cricketer was the mentor of LSG.

“Gautam bhaiya had once told me that there will be players who get multiple chances to prove themselves and there will be some who will get just one opportunity. I was struggling to even find a sponsor for my shoe despite being in an IPL team and having played for Delhi. Gautam bhaiya’s words stayed with me. He and Vijay Dahiya (former coach at LSG) had clearly told me that I would get my first game after one or two years. When the opportunity came this year, I had to make it count. The day after my IPL debut, I got offers for my bowling shoes. As far as Morne is concerned, he doesn’t speak much. If he observes anything then he will come and point it out. He will mostly talk about strategies,” he added.