‘I accept that as a professional’ - Sanjay Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentatory panel

cricket

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 18:19 IST

Former India batsman and now a renowned broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday reacted to being dropped from the commentary panel of BCCI. In a tweet, Manjrekar said that he accepts the decision from the Indian cricket board, and said he took the job as a “great privilege”. “I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that,” he said.

I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 15, 2020

The former right-handed batsman added: “Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional.”

Also read: Sanjay Manjrekar axed from BCCI’s commentary panel, may not be included in IPL 2020

Manjrekar, who has been a regular feature in the commentary box during India’s home matches for the past couple of years or so, is now expected to not be included in IPL 2020 too, which is now slated to begin from April 15, instead of March 29 because of the global outbreak of coronavirus.

He was reportedly not present in Dharamsala during the first ODI between India and South Africa, which was washed out without a ball being bowled on Thursday. Other BCCI panel commentators Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, and Murali Kartik were, however, present at the venue.

Also read: CSK takes cheeky dig at Sanjay Manjrekar’s reported ousting from BCCI commentary panel

While there was no clarity on the reason behind leaving Manjrekar out, the report added that the authorities were not happy with his work. “Maybe he will be left out from the IPL panel too. At this stage, it is not on top of our minds. But the fact is they are not happy with his work,” a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.