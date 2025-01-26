'Maybe Nitish Kumar Reddy's body wasn't ready for...': Gambhir sent warning regarding youngster's workload after injury

Nitish Kumar Reddy, 21, has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series against England after suffering a side strain. The youngster played the first game of the five-match series and even took two sensational catches at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. However, he will not play any further part after being sidelined due to an injury. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series against England due to side strain. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) (AFP)

Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons that Nitish's body might not have been ready for the workload and pressure of international cricket. Hence, he possibly got injured.

The youngster recently impressed one and all with his performances with the bat lower down the order in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He repeatedly bailed the visitors out of tricky situations. He scored his first Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Nitish Kumar Reddy played all five Tests, and Aakash Chopra reckons that the former's body might take some time to adjust to the workload requirement in international cricket.

The all-rounder made his international debut for India during the T20I series against Bangladesh last year. He came to the limelight during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, stealing the show while playing for Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy is injured. He has been ruled out of the entire series. You must be thinking, 'What would've happened?' I am wondering how this would have happened. When you start playing international cricket, the workload is different," said Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"Workload and pressure go hand in hand. He played 5 Tests in Australia. He performed there. He was on the ground consistently. He batted and even bowled a little. It takes a toll. Believe it or not, he is a young kid. The body sometimes doesn't last that long," he added.

'Maybe body was not ready'

"Suddenly, you realise there is an injury. I think something has happened. Maybe the body wasn't ready for this type of workload and pressure, and he broke down. Shivam Dube has been called into the squad in place of Nitish Kumar Reddy," said Aakash Chopra.

Ahead of the second T20I against England, which India eventually won by two wickets, the BCCI issued a release giving an injury update on Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh. The all-rounder has been ruled out of the entire series, while Rinku will also miss the third T20I due to a low back spasm.

India currently lead the ongoing five-match series 2-0, and the hosts will look to wrap up the series in Rajkot when they take the field for the 3rd T20I against England on Tuesday, January 28.