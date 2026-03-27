MCA breaks silence after Wankhede Stadium overlooked as Test centre for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Mumbai Cricket Association responded to being left out as a host venue for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India in early 2027, as the Wankhede Stadium’s wait to host Australia in a Test match grows ever larger since the last time out in 2004. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is one of the most iconic grounds in international cricket. (Getty Images)

The BCCI came under criticism following India’s Test series loss against South Africa, as the calls for limited Test centres to breed familiarity and a true home-ground advantage were highlighted. Despite that, the announcement of the five host cities has led to some more consternation, as cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata continue to be overlooked for marquee Test matches.

Despite a certain amount of outrage regarding such high-profile venues being assigned white-ball matches rather than red-ball ones, it wasn’t something that bothered the MCA, as per president Ajinkya Naik. Speaking to reporters at the Khar Gymkhana, Naik played down any reports of frustration within the state board.

"We follow whatever our parent body directs us. Whatever SOPs are laid down, we ensure they are implemented," explained Naik.

"For us, all matches are important-whether it is a Ranji Trophy game, an international fixture, an Indian Premier League match or even a club game. All matches are the same for us," he reiterated.

MCA not raising a fuss In the BCCI’s announcement for the home schedule in 2026-27, the Wankhede has been set to host an ODI match against Zimbabwe; the five Tests against Australia will be played in Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad. Guwahati will host Test matches in consecutive home series, which is another frustration for fans after a host of criticism from when the ACA Stadium hosted the Proteas late in 2025.

However, for the MCA and Naik, it is all about playing the role within the larger ecosystem of Indian cricket. The Wankhede continues to get major games, hosting India’s semifinals in both the 2023 ODI and 2026 T20 World Cups.

"We are happy that cricket is happening in Mumbai, and we will continue to work for the betterment of the game. That's it. I can speak for the MCA. Whatever decisions we need to take as an Apex Council, we take them at the MCA,” explained Naik. “As for the BCCI, you will have to ask the office-bearers - I can't answer that.”

India go into the five-match series after a pair of losses to New Zealand and South Africa in Test series at home, losing a combined five matches in those fixtures. There is something of a reckoning that needs to take place within Indian cricket regarding how and where Test cricket is played, with smaller crowds also being noticed at certain venues – but it still remains a surprising fact that it has been 20+ years since either the Wankhede or the Eden Gardens has hosted Australia in a Test match.