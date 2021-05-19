MCA seeks application for senior Mumbai team coach's post

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has sought applications for the post of its senior team's head coach, including, among others, an eligibility criteria of a minimum of 50 first-class matches.

"On the recommendation of Cricket Improvement Committee, applications are hereby invited for the post of Mumbai Senior Men Team Coach," the MCA stated in a note posted on its website, adding that the interested candidates should apply before May 24.

As per its eligibility criteria, the applicant "should have played at least 50 first-class matches, should be NCA certified coach, should have experience of coaching a state team/IPL franchisee/NCA and should be residing in Mumbai."

Last season, Mumbai had initially appointed Amit Pagnis as the coach for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but after its disastrous show in the national T20 tournament, he stepped down.

The cricket body then named former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar as the head coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which the domestic giants won.

Mumbai have won the coveted Ranji Trophy a record 41 times.