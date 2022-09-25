MCC gives verdict on Deepti Sharma's run-out of Charlotte Dean in India vs England Lord's ODI

England batter Charlotte Dean's dismissal at the non-striker end by India all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Saturday during the third ODI at the iconic Lord's sparked a massive debate on Twitter. While India captain Harmanpreet Kaur backed her teammate, the hosts were left completely disappointed while veteran England players criticised the dismissal with 'Spirit of Cricket' statements. However, Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), have issued a statement on the dismissal, backing Deepti's run-out of Dean at non-striker's end against England.

It happened in the 44th over of England's chase when the hosts required just 17 runs of the last 38 balls to deny India of a series whitewash. Deepti had noticed Dean backing up too far and hence ran her out at the non-striker's end.

MCC, the lawmaker of cricket, who have now removed law relating to run-outs at non-striker’s end from “unfair play” section earlier this month, welcomed the debate on 'Spirit of Cricket', but reiterated that the dismissal happened well within the laws of the game.

"This change will formally come into effect from 1 October 2022. This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball.

The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game.

Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe.

Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early.

MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen.

Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more."

