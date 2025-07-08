MCC passes verdict on Akash Deep's controversial delivery that clean bowled Joe Root, sparked allegations

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Monday stepped in with the final word on cricket laws after India pacer Akash Deep’s delivery that bowled Joe Root sparked controversy. The incident occurred late on Day 4 of the second Test in Birmingham, which India won by a record 336 runs to level the series 1-1. Akash Deep dismissed Joe root for six runs in second innings in Birmingham

Moments after Akash dismissed Root for just 6 off 16 balls with an in-angling delivery that shattered the stumps, BBC TMS commentator Alison Mitchell pointed out that it was a back-foot no-ball, suggesting an umpiring oversight may have cost England a key wicket.

She said, “The delivery from Akash Deep — which we said was wide off the crease — his foot on the back crease is out. Looks like by about two inches. Maybe a little bit more. But comfortably. So his back foot, which needs to land within the line, just taps about two inches over the line. Not picked up!”

Her remark triggered social media outrage, with fans sharing screenshots and clips suggesting Akash’s back foot had touched the return crease. Former England batter Jonathan Trott also echoed the sentiment while commentating on JioStar.

However, the MCC clarified that what matters is where the foot first lands. As long as the initial point of contact is behind the return crease, the delivery is legal—even if the foot slides over it later.

An MCC spokesperson told Cricbuzz: "On Day four of India's Test against England last week, there were questions raised about the delivery from Akash Deep which bowled Joe Root, with some fans and commentators believing it to be a no ball.

"While Deep landed unusually wide on the crease, and some of his back foot appeared to touch the ground outside the return crease, the third umpire did not call a no ball. MCC is happy to clarify that this was a correct decision in Law."

To further explain, MCC then quoted the law pertaining to back-foot no-ball, saying Law 21.5.1 states that: "For a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride the bowler's back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery."

"MCC has always defined the moment that the back foot lands as the first point of contact with the ground. As soon as there is any part of the foot touching the ground, that foot has landed, and it is the foot's position at that time which is to be considered for a back foot no ball.

"Clearly, at the point Deep's foot first touched the ground, the back foot was within and not touching the return crease. Some of his foot may have touched the ground outside the crease subsequently - that is not relevant to this Law. At the point of landing he was within the crease, and this was therefore rightly deemed to be a legal delivery," the MCC clarified.

Root's dismissal was a huge breakthrough for India, who were just an hour before the wicket criticised for delaying the declaration call, with England experts reckoning they fear Bazball. However, Root's departure sent England three down for just 72 runs after being set a target of 608.

Jamie Smith once again put up a lone fight against the Indian attack, but lacked support as England were bundled for 271 runs on the last day. India recorded their biggest-ever overseas win with the 336-run triumph. It was also their first-ever win at the venue in 19 attempts.

The third Test match will begin on Thursday, July 10, at the Lord's.