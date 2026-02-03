MCC tweaks overthrow rule, clarifies hit wicket

Mumbai: Remember the theatrics when Sam Konstas was trying to see Jasprit Bumrah off at the fag end of Day 1 in the 2025 Sydney Test? Or Shubman Gill having a go at Zak Crawley late on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test last year? All Konstas and Crawley were trying to do was engage in gamesmanship to ensure they could protect their wicket so that they could come out fresh the following day. If a wicket fell, that would have been stumps. England's Liam Dawson attempts a catch against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

The latest change in rules announced by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), makers of cricket’s laws, will expect more out of batting sides in such circumstances. Batting teams will have to play on till the final over is completed, even if a wicket falls.

“A significant change impacting multi-day cricket will now see play continuing if a wicket falls when balls remain to be bowled in an over after the time for close of play, rather than stumps being drawn. It was felt unfair that the batting side does not have to send out a new batter until the next morning,” a MCC media statement said on Tuesday.

That is one of the significant changes MCC has made in the laws that also include allowing laminated bats in adult recreational cricket, improvising the understanding and definition of hit wicket, and simplifying the definition of overthrows. The MCC has carried out “73 material changes” to the laws, which include some “linguistic changes”.

Laminated Bats

“The most substantial changes include the legalisation of laminated bats in open age cricket, rather than only in junior cricket, as part of an attempt to slow the rising costs of bats around the world,” MCC noted.

Overthrow

A clarification is provided on what constitutes an overthrow. “Simply, an overthrow is an attempt to direct the ball towards the stumps to stop run-scoring or attempt a run out. A misfield – whether an attempt to stop the ball or pass it to another fielder close to the boundary – should not be treated as an overthrow,” the revised rule said.

Hit wicket

There are two changes to the hit wicket law. Firstly, MCC has defined that a batter is hit wicket if they fall on the stumps while attempting to find the balance well after receiving the ball. The MCC said, “receiving the ball lasts until the batter has gained control of their balance after playing the ball. If the batter is off balance because of the shot they played, hops around for a few steps, and falls onto their stumps, that is as a result of the action they took to receive the ball. The ball may be long gone, but the striker is still out hit wicket.”

Strikers won’t be out if a fielder happens to push them onto the stumps.

Ball ‘finally settled’

The umpire will be empowered to judge if the ball remains in play or is “finally settled”. No longer does the ball need to be in the hand of the bowler or wicketkeeper for it to become dead. The tweak to the law (20.1.1.1) will give the umpire “much greater leeway to determine whether a ball is finally settled, which can often be extremely important, particularly on the final ball of a close game”.

The latest rule changes will be effective from October 1.