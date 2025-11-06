'Me and Gauti bhai said the same thing': Suryakumar Yadav hails team effort, puts batters ahead of bowlers

India bounced back to pick up a second consecutive win in the T20I series against Australia, defending 167 in the Gold Coast to win by 48 runs in a dominant performance to take a 2-1 series lead. There were no particular stand out performers for the Indian team during this win, but it was rather a performance that relied on contributions by everyone across the board – a point of pride for captain Suryakumar Yadav. Indian players celebrate after winning the a T20 cricket international against Australia in Carrara, (AP)

Speaking in the post-match presentation after India had sealed the win at the Carrara Oval, Yadav was full of praise for how multiple members of the team stood up and performed when it mattered.

“I feel credit goes to all the batters. The way Abhishek (Sharma) and Shubman (Gill) started, they knew it was not a regular wicket where you can get 200-220,” explained Yadav. Abhishek Sharma couldn’t find his typical blazing start, but still scored a solid 28 during a 56-run opening stand. Gill was also kept quiet, but gave a strong foundation with his 46.

Shivam Dube would also contribute 22, while Suryakumar himself scored a quickfire 20(10). Axar Patel wrapped things up with 21*(11) to ensure India had a just about par score to defend on the massive outfield of Carrara.

‘That’s what we want from them…'

Ultimately, despite a good start for Australia, India’s bowlers applied the pressure through the middle overs, with contributions from every bowler ensuring the hosts lost their way through the middle portion of the innings. Axar Patel and Shivam Dube contributed with two very important wickets each, but each of the six bowlers used on the day contributed with wickets.

Reflecting on the bowling effort, Yadav explained: “Everyone came in and chipped in to the effort. I think the message was quite clear from outside, me and Gauti bhai were saying the same thing. There was a little bit of dew but they adapted quickly, and the way they bowled was amazing.”

“It’s always good to have bowlers who can give you 2-3 overs and some days 4 overs. Some days Shivam will, some days Washi will, this combination suits us well. Everyone chipping in, raising their hand, and bailing the side out, that’s what we want from them,” concluded the Indian captain.

The men in blue will be looking to seal series victory as the series heads to the Gabba, while Mitchell Marsh’s chopped-and-changed team will be hoping to level proceedings and save a series defeat in Brisbane.