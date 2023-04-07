Who is Suyash Sharma? KKR's teen mystery who bamboozled RCB on IPL debut

Making the most of the Impact Player rule in their recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) unleashed youngster Suyash Sharma at the monumental Eden Gardens on Thursday. Suyash, who was not even born when India contested the 2003 World Cup final against Australia, ended up spinning a web around the formidable Bangalore side in match No.9 of the cash-rich league. Kolkata: KKR bowler Suyash Sharma being greeted by teammates after he dismissed RCB batsman Karn Sharma during IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Garden in Kolkata, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI04_06_2023_000369B)(PTI)

Teaming up with mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, debutant Suyash demolished RCB as du Plessis' men folded for a paltry total of 123 in 17.4 overs while chasing a mammoth 205. Capping off an unforgettable debut for the Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Suyash bagged the crucial wickets of Dinesh Karthik (9), Anuj Rawat (1) and Karn Sharma (1) in the lopsided contest. The KKR youngster bagged three wickets for 30 runs in his full quota of 4 overs.

ALSO READ: 'He finds a franchise every time but...': Gavaskar mortifies KKR star as batter scripts unwanted record in IPL 2023

"Suyash is a confident young man and he has belief in himself. He made his chance count and it was great to see him bowl that way," KKR's stand-in skipper Nitish Rana gave a special mention to Suyash after the match. Opener Venkatesh Iyer was substituted by KKR for Impact Player Suyash in Kolkata's first home game of the new season. A new fan favourite at the Eden Gardens, Suyash didn't record a single appearance in any form of professional competition prior to his KKR debut.

For the unversed, Suyash hails from the national capital and he is a right-arm leg spinner. Suyash kickstarted his cricket career by playing club matches in Delhi. After the promising young impressed in the trials, Chandrakant Pandit's KKR side scouted the youngster and handed him a contract for IPL 2023.

Chandrakant's KKR was the only IPL side that bid for Suyash at the IPL 2023 auction. He was roped in by the two-time champions at his base price of INR 20 lakh. "We saw him in trial matches and were extremely happy with the way he bowled. He's quick through the air, difficult to pick. He's inexperienced but shows a very good attitude," KKR head coach Chandrakant lauded debutant Suyash after Kolkata hammered RCB by 81 runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON