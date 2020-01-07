e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cricket / Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League, Live Cricket Score, Updates

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League, Live Cricket Score, Updates

Catch the live score and updates from the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers.

cricket Updated: Jan 07, 2020 13:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Big Bash League(Getty Images)
         

 

Perth Scorchers have won the toss and have opted to field.

Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed

Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Harris, Sam Harper(w), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Samit Patel, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson

tags
top news
Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news