Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2019: Live cricket score and updates

Preview: Melbourne Renegades have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first in the second semi-final against Sydney Sixers. The winner of this clash will meet Melbourne Stars in the final who had earlier beaten Hobart Hurricanes in the first semis. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch(c), Sam Harper(w), Cameron White, Mackenzie Harvey, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Chris Tremain, Harry Gurney

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Josh Philippe(w), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Nathan Lyon, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards

Follow the scorecard below -

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 14:13 IST