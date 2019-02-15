 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2019: Live cricket score and updates
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 15, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2019: Live cricket score and updates

Catch all the action of the second semi-final between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Feb 15, 2019 14:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Melbourne Renegades,Sydney Sixers,Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Big Bash League 2019: Live cricket score and updates(Fox Sports/ Twitter)

Preview: Melbourne Renegades have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first in the second semi-final against Sydney Sixers. The winner of this clash will meet Melbourne Stars in the final who had earlier beaten Hobart Hurricanes in the first semis. ((Full scorecard and commentary))

Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch(c), Sam Harper(w), Cameron White, Mackenzie Harvey, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Chris Tremain, Harry Gurney

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Josh Philippe(w), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Nathan Lyon, Ben Dwarshuis, Mickey Edwards

Follow the scorecard below -

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 14:13 IST

tags

more from cricket