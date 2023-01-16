‘Met selectors after century in Ranji final. Chetan Sharma asked me…’: Sarfaraz Khan’s stunning ‘Bangladesh’ revelation

Fans, experts and veteran cricketers were left shocked when Sarfaraz Khan was snubbed yet again for the first two Tests against Australia next month. The 25-year-old has been phenomenal in his Ranji Trophy career so far, and in the last three seasons, he has been on a colossal run-scoring spree. And now Sarfaraz has broke silence on his absence, revealing his first reaction at his exclusion and detailed out his recent discussion with chairman of selection committee, Chetan Sharma.

In 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season, Sarfaraz scored 928 runs at 154.66. In the next edition, he pulled off 982 runs at 122.75 in 2021/22. And in the ongoing edition, he has managed 801 runs so far at 89. His incredible run in three consecutive season has left him with a career first-class average of 80.47 which is only the second-best among batters with at least 50 innings, standing only behind Don Bradman.

It's only natural for any player to expect big things from such a run and with such consistency. And a denial, would naturally lead to heartbreak. Sarfaraz, in his interview with Times of India, revealed the same.

“When the team was announced and my name wasn't there, I was very sad. Anyone in my place in this world would've been sad, because I had expected to be picked, but wasn't (chosen). Yesterday, I was sad the whole day, when we travelled from Guwahati to Delhi. I was thinking about what and why it happened. I was feeling very lonely. I cried too,” he said.

Sarfaraz then made a stunning revelation that the selectors, during the 2021/22 Ranji Trophy final in June, had told him to gear up for the Bangladesh series. But he wasn't picked. The selectors had met his recently as well.

"During the Ranji Trophy final at Bangalore, when I scored a century, I met the selectors. I was told that 'you'll get your opportunity in Bangladesh. Be ready for that.' Recently, I met Chetan Sharma sir (chief selector) while we were checking in at the hotel in Mumbai. He asked me not to feel disheartened, and that my time will come. Good things take time to happen. You're very close (to an India berth). You'll get your chance. So, when I played another important knock, I had expectation. But it's alright," he revealed.

