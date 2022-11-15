MI change Twitter DP after Kieron Pollard's emotional IPL retirement statement

Mumbai Indians shared multiple posts and changed their display picture on Twitter after one of their stalwarts and former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from IPL on Tuesday. Pollard, who had seen a dip in form the last couple of seasons, came to this decision after having lengthy discussions with the franchise. The hard-hitting all-rounder said it is not possible for him to play for any other franchise as that would mean turning up against MI.

"It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians, I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, 'Once an MI always an MI'," Pollard said in an official statement shared by MI.

Mumbai Indians new Kieron Pollard Twitter DP

Moments after the announcement, MI's official Twitter handle started saluting the lanky all-rounder. They first changed their display picture to Pollard's photo with "Forever MI" written on it and then shared another photo of Pollard with all the trophies he has won with the franchise.

Pollard, the highest-capped cricketer for Mumbai Indians with 189 matches, made his debut for the franchise in 2010. Since then, he has played 112 seasons for them, scoring 3412 runs, only second to Rohit Sharma's all-time high tally of 4709 runs.

The talismanic cricketer, however, announced that he has taken up the role of Mumbai Indians' batting coach and will play for the MI Emirates franchise in the UAE T20 League.

"This is not an emotional goodbye to MI however as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with MI Emirates. This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching," he said.

Pollard won five IPLs - the most - and one Champions League while representing the franchise.

"I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons. It was always an aspiration to play for this fantastic team and although I will miss the buzz of the IPL you get as a player, I take comfort in knowing that I have been fortunate enough to have played with some of the best players in the world in front of our passionate fans. I have always felt and appreciated their unconditional support both on and off the field. Together, we won the Champions League in 2011 and 2013 and the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020," he said.

