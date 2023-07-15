Major League Cricket 2023, MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Allen departs as SFU top order crumbles
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket Live Score: MI New York face San Francisco Unicorns in the second match of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 season, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, on Saturday. Both sides will be aiming to begin their campaign on a positive note. New York have Kieron Pollard as captain and possess a strong batting line-up led by South African Dewald Brevis, and have a dominating middle order consisting of the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Tim David. Meanwhile, the bowling department has the likes of Rashid Khan, Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada. On the other hand, Aaron Finch is San Francisco's skipper, and will be leading an experienced side consisting of the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Finn Allen and Lungi Ngidi.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 15, 2023 02:29 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: FOUR! SHOT!
A poor delivery by Boult and Anderson clobbers it past mid-off for a four!
- Jul 15, 2023 02:21 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: OUT! RABADA STRIKES AGAIN!
Rabada strikes again! A length delivery, on off and Allen miscues his shot, to Polland, who backtracks at mid-off for an easy catch!
Allen c Pollard b Rabada 10 (5)
- Jul 15, 2023 02:18 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: OUT!
Boult pitches it up, and it beats Stoinis' defence! HITS THE STUMPS! OUT!
Stoinis b Boult 6 (7)
- Jul 15, 2023 02:17 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: BACK-TO-BACK FOURS!
A length ball by Boult, on off. Allen slams it past midwicket for a four! Then he clatters it between point and cover for another four!
- Jul 15, 2023 02:11 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: OUT!
Pitched up by Rabada, and Wade misses his defence and it hits him plumb in front of the stumps. Wade reviews and three reds on the screen!
Wade lbw b Rabada 5 (6)
- Jul 15, 2023 02:07 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: FOUR!
A short delivery by Boult, with width on offer and Wade hammers it over backward point for a four!
- Jul 15, 2023 02:05 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: One run to begin with!
A length delivery by Boult, on off. Allen guides it to extra cover for a single.
- Jul 15, 2023 02:01 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: The action begins!
Wade and Allen open for SFU as Boult to bowl the first over for MINY.
- Jul 15, 2023 02:01 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: Playing XIs
SFU: Finch (c), Allen, Wade (wk), Anderson, Stoinis, TAjinder, Bishnoi, Shadab, Carmi, Haris, Plunkett
MINY: Brevis, Pooran (wk), Azam, Taylor, Pollard (c), David, Patel, Ladda, Adil, Rabada, Boult
- Jul 15, 2023 01:59 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: What did the captains say?
After winning toss, SFU captain Finch said, "We are gonna have a bat first. It played nicely, it looks on the drier side so would look to put a good score on the board. There are quite a few families here, it's a great family environment here."
Meanwhile, MINY captain Pollard said, "We hope our seamers will get off to a good start and take some early wickets. It looked good, we didn't know what to expect here but the curators have done a great job. Looking forward to this tournament. T20 cricket is expanding and we will like to play our brand of cricket."
- Jul 15, 2023 01:51 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: San Francisco Unicorns opt to bat!
San Francisco have won the toss and opted to bat!
- Jul 15, 2023 01:44 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score Major League Cricket 2023: Toss coming up!
Toss is coming up shortly! GET READY FOLKS FOR A THRILLING MATCH!
- Jul 15, 2023 01:30 AM IST
MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's MINY vs SFU MLC 2023 match, in Dallas! Stay tuned!