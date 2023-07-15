Major League Cricket 2023, MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Score: Allen departs as SFU top order crumbles

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns Major League Cricket Live Score: MI New York face San Francisco Unicorns in the second match of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 season, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, on Saturday. Both sides will be aiming to begin their campaign on a positive note. New York have Kieron Pollard as captain and possess a strong batting line-up led by South African Dewald Brevis, and have a dominating middle order consisting of the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Tim David. Meanwhile, the bowling department has the likes of Rashid Khan, Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada. On the other hand, Aaron Finch is San Francisco's skipper, and will be leading an experienced side consisting of the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Finn Allen and Lungi Ngidi.

Major League Cricket 2023, Live Score: MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns