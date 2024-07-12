Explore
    MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Live Score: Match 9 of Major League Cricket, 2024 to start at 12:30 AM

    July 12, 2024 11:29 PM IST
    MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Major League Cricket, 2024. Match will start at 12:30 AM
    MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Live Score, Match 9 of Major League Cricket, 2024
    MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Live Score, Match 9 of Major League Cricket, 2024

    MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Major League Cricket, 2024. Match will start on 13 Jul 2024 at 12:30 AM
    Venue : Church Street Park, Morrisville

    MI New York squad -
    Dewald Brevis, Heath Richards, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Rushil Ugarkar, Trent Boult
    Texas Super Kings squad -
    Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Hardie, Aiden Markram, Calvin Savage, Dwayne Bravo, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Santner, Raj Nannan, Zia Shahzad, Devon Conway, Joshua Tromp, Cameron Stevenson, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 12, 2024 11:29 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Major League Cricket, 2024

    MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Match Details
    Match 9 of Major League Cricket, 2024 between MI New York and Texas Super Kings to be held at Church Street Park, Morrisville at 12:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Live Score: Match 9 of Major League Cricket, 2024 to start at 12:30 AM
