MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Live Score: Match 9 of Major League Cricket, 2024 to start at 12:30 AM
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Major League Cricket, 2024. Match will start on 13 Jul 2024 at 12:30 AM
Venue : Church Street Park, Morrisville
MI New York squad -
Dewald Brevis, Heath Richards, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Rushil Ugarkar, Trent Boult
Texas Super Kings squad -
Faf du Plessis, Milind Kumar, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Hardie, Aiden Markram, Calvin Savage, Dwayne Bravo, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Santner, Raj Nannan, Zia Shahzad, Devon Conway, Joshua Tromp, Cameron Stevenson, Mohammad Mohsin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Zia-ul-Haq...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Major League Cricket, 2024
MI New York vs Texas Super Kings Match Details
Match 9 of Major League Cricket, 2024 between MI New York and Texas Super Kings to be held at Church Street Park, Morrisville at 12:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.