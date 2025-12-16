MI squad after IPL 2026 auction: Full list of players purchased by Mumbai Indians with their respective prices

Quinton de Kock, who scored 90 in the second T20I against India last week, returned to Mumbai Indians after being picked up as his base price of INR 1 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction. This marks De Kock’s second stint with MI, having previously represented the franchise from 2019 to 2021. South Africa's Quinton de Kock reacts after playing a shot.(AFP)

After securing De Kock, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said the franchise felt fortunate to bring him back. “We were lucky (laughs). Quinny has been part of the MI family across franchises and in the past,” Jayawardene said.

“We wanted to ensure depth in that crucial spot at the top of the order. He gives us flexibility in the playing XI,” he added.

De Kock has played 43 matches for Mumbai Indians, scoring 1,329 runs at an average of 34.08 and a strike rate of 131.32, including 10 half-centuries. At the international level, he has featured in 99 T20Is for South Africa, amassing 2,706 runs at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of over 139, with one century and 17 fifties — making him the country’s leading run-scorer in the format.

Overall, Mumbai Indians were the least active at the auction, buying just five players, four of whom were uncapped Indians. MI co-owner Akash Ambani did show interest in Cameron Green, albeit in a light-hearted manner. The Australian all-rounder, who represented Mumbai in IPL 2024, was eventually snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record INR 25.20 crore. Ambani later explained that the bid was a gesture of respect towards their former player.

Ahead of the mini-auction, Mumbai Indians released 10 players, including Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. They also completed three trades, most notably bringing in Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants in exchange for Arjun Tendulkar.

Players bought: Quinton De Kock ( ₹1 crore), Mohammad Izhar ( ₹30 lakhs), Danish Malewar ( ₹30 lakhs), Atharva Ankolekar ( ₹30 lakhs), Mayank Rawat ( ₹30 lakh)

Retained: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur (traded from LSG), Sherfane Rutherford (traded from GT), Mayank Markande (traded from KKR)

Released: Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Karn Sharma, Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur