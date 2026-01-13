WPL 2026, MI vs GG LIVE Updates: Gujarat Giants look to continue winning momentum vs defending champions Mumbai Indians

Live

WPL 2026, MI vs GG Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: Gujarat Giants will look to continue the winning momentum against defending champions in the Women's Premier League match on Tuesday. The Giants have been rising high on the firepower of their batters as Sophie Devine is currently leading the Orange Cap race, followed by Ashleigh Gardner in second place on the tally. Devine was the standout performer for the Giants in their last match, where she defended even runs in the final on a batting beauty after smashing 95 off 42 balls at the top of the order. Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be keen to carry forward the momentum from their confidence-boosting win over Delhi Capitals. Their batting has started to click at the right time, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who continues to look in supreme form and remains a constant threat to the opposition. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also found her rhythm in the same match, playing a commanding knock of 74 off 42 balls that underlined her impact in the middle order. With key players hitting form together, Mumbai Indians appear well placed to strengthen their campaign as the tournament progresses. In their last WPL clash against Delhi Capitals, Giants’ Sophie Devine stole the show with a blistering 95 off just 42 balls, featuring seven fours and eight sixes. She was particularly destructive against Sneh Rana, hitting 32 runs in a single over, which went down as the most expensive over in WPL history. Devine’s explosive innings not only anchored Gujarat’s chase but also showcased her ability to dominate bowling attacks and turn the game around almost single-handedly. Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Rahila Firdous, Nalla Reddy Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari ...Read More

