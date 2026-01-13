WPL 2026, MI vs GG LIVE Updates: Gujarat Giants look to continue winning momentum vs defending champions Mumbai Indians
WPL 2026, MI vs GG Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: Gujarat Giants, unbeaten in their last two games, look to build on their form against defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have managed a single win so far.
WPL 2026, MI vs GG Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: Gujarat Giants will look to continue the winning momentum against defending champions in the Women's Premier League match on Tuesday. The Giants have been rising high on the firepower of their batters as Sophie Devine is currently leading the Orange Cap race, followed by Ashleigh Gardner in second place on the tally. ...Read More
Devine was the standout performer for the Giants in their last match, where she defended even runs in the final on a batting beauty after smashing 95 off 42 balls at the top of the order.
Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians will be keen to carry forward the momentum from their confidence-boosting win over Delhi Capitals. Their batting has started to click at the right time, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who continues to look in supreme form and remains a constant threat to the opposition.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also found her rhythm in the same match, playing a commanding knock of 74 off 42 balls that underlined her impact in the middle order. With key players hitting form together, Mumbai Indians appear well placed to strengthen their campaign as the tournament progresses.
In their last WPL clash against Delhi Capitals, Giants’ Sophie Devine stole the show with a blistering 95 off just 42 balls, featuring seven fours and eight sixes. She was particularly destructive against Sneh Rana, hitting 32 runs in a single over, which went down as the most expensive over in WPL history. Devine’s explosive innings not only anchored Gujarat’s chase but also showcased her ability to dominate bowling attacks and turn the game around almost single-handedly.
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Rahila Firdous, Nalla Reddy
Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh, Happy Kumari
WPL 2026, MI vs GG Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: Table toppers!
WPL 2026, MI vs GG Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are placed at the top, having won both of their opening matches to sit on 4 points, boasting a strong net run rate of +1.964. Their back-to-back wins have given them an early advantage in the competition.
Gujarat Giants are level on 4 points, having also won their first two games. Their net run rate of +0.350 places them second, keeping them firmly in contention for a top-two finish. Mumbai Indians occupy third place with 2 points from one win and one loss, supported by a net run rate of +1.175.
WPL 2026, MI vs GG Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: Devine leading the Orange Cap race!
WPL 2026, MI vs GG Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: Sophie Devine of Gujarat Giants currently leads the standings with 133 runs, once again showing her class and experience with the bat. Her ability to balance control and aggression has set the tone for her side.
WPL 2026, MI vs GG Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: Hello and welcome!
WPL 2026, MI vs GG Live Updates, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of WPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.