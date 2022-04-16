MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants live

MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live Streaming: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will aim to return to winning ways when they take on a beleaguered Mumbai Indians side at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. After winning three matches in a row, LSG hit a roadblock in their previous game as they were defeated by Rajasthan Royals. They presently stand fifth in the points table and a win against Mumbai could see them join Gujarat Titans at the top of the table. Mumbai, the five-time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, have problems a plenty to address as they gear up for their sixth match this season after having lost all their five games. This is the second time in IPL that MI have lost all their first five games in a single season.

Here is all you need to know about MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match live streaming…

Where is the IPL 2022 match, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants?

The IPL 2022 match, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2022 match between between Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The IPL 2022 match, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (April 16). The toss for MI vs LSG will happen at 3:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants?

The IPL 2022 match between between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.