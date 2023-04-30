MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat, Boult-Archer return to playing XI, Tendulkar sits out

IPL 2023 MI vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. Trent Boult makes a return to playing XI as he replaces Adam Zampa. Meanwhile, Mumbai have fielded Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan in the playing XI. Both Boult and Archer are expected to lead the attack for their respective sides against their former franchises. Mumbai have failed to find the groove and are struggling at the bottom half of the table. However, the team will take the opportunity to move to 8 points from the same number of matches. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have been a brute force despite losing three matches so far. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been pivotal at the top and it will be an uphill task for MI to stop the in-form pair. Catch the LIVE updates of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals:

