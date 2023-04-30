MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat, Boult-Archer return to playing XI, Tendulkar sits out
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals. Follow Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard
IPL 2023 MI vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening. Trent Boult makes a return to playing XI as he replaces Adam Zampa. Meanwhile, Mumbai have fielded Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan in the playing XI. Both Boult and Archer are expected to lead the attack for their respective sides against their former franchises. Mumbai have failed to find the groove and are struggling at the bottom half of the table. However, the team will take the opportunity to move to 8 points from the same number of matches. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have been a brute force despite losing three matches so far. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been pivotal at the top and it will be an uphill task for MI to stop the in-form pair. Catch the LIVE updates of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals:
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 30, 2023 07:12 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Apr 30, 2023 07:04 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Team news
Trent Boult makes a comeback and replaces Adam Zampa in Rajasthan Royals playing XI.
Mumbai Indians include Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan. Arjun Tendulkar and Jason Behrendoff sit out.
Apr 30, 2023 07:01 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson wins toss, opts to bat.
Apr 30, 2023 06:57 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-Head
If we look at Head-to-Head record, Mumbai Indians have won 14 times, while Rajasthan have won 12 times.
Apr 30, 2023 06:43 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch report by Kevin Pietersen
“Dimensions of the ground - 61m one one side and 67m on the other, 72m down the ground. This looks like a beauty. The last time a game was played on this surface, Venkatesh Iyer scored the most fabulous hundred. ”
Apr 30, 2023 06:30 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Eyes on Piyush Chawla
Piyush Chawla is Mumbai Indians' leading wicket-taker at the moment and is expected to play a key role in the match.
The legspinner has dismissed Sanju Samson twice in 36 balls, and will also pose a threat against swashbuckling finisher Shimron Hetmyer, who has a strike-rate of 107 and averages 18 against legspin.
Apr 30, 2023 06:05 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma doesn't need rest
India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar had recently noted MI and India skipper captain Rohit Sharma should take a break from IPL to keep himself fresh for the upcoming World Test Championship final, where India meet Australia from June 7-11 at The Oval in London.
Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher reacted to Gavaskar's suggestion and said that Rohit has not asked for rest and is likely to take the field against Rajasthan Royals.
"I don’t think he should take rest. That’s not my call to make. Obviously, we want Rohit playing, because he’s a very good player, and a leader as well," Boucher told the media ahead of MI's clash against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
"If it is the best for Rohit, and he comes up to me and says that ‘you know, I need a bit of a break’ then yes, we will address that, and I will consider that. He hasn’t done that. So yes at the moment, if he is available to play, he will play,” Boucher said.
Apr 30, 2023 05:53 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Eyes on Boult
A lot will depend on pacer Trent Boult, who'll look to make a mark against his former franchise. Boult has looked impressive at the start of the innings and has scalped nine wickets in six games.
Apr 30, 2023 05:40 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Ashwin-Chahal contribution
The spin duo of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal has been another positive for RR. The two have so far taken collective 23 wickets in eight matches.
Apr 30, 2023 05:32 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals batting prowess
RR have a solid line-up and will look to hit the 200-run mark in batting-friendly conditions at the Wankhede.
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal lead RR's attack at the top, while Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer have made some solid contributions in the middle order.
Dhruv Jurel too has been a positive in the RR camp and has consistently been making quick runs.
Apr 30, 2023 05:22 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai fret over Archer's fitness
While Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith and Arjun Tendulkar have been expensive, it will be interesting to see if Jofra Archer takes the field against his former franchise.
The England quick has struggled for fitness and has spent more time recovering from his elbow troubles this season and illness.
He was not part of the XI against Gujarat Titans.
Apr 30, 2023 05:08 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: A look at Mumbai Indians' top 3
That is not the end for MI, who will also hope for their star studded top-order to fire big.
Mumbai's top 3 – Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav – have failed to fire big in the tournament.
Rohit has managed 181 runs from seven matches, while Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have added 183 and 146 respectively in the same number of matches.
Apr 30, 2023 04:59 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' biggest concern
Mumbai, on the other hand, have too many problems and it is reflecting in their performance. One of the biggest among them is their death bowling, which was one of the key reasons behind MI's defeat defeats in the previous two encounters.
MI conceded a whopping 96 runs in the last 30 balls to allow Punjab Kings to run away with a win at the Wankhede Stadium last weekend.
In the clash against GT, MI conceded 70 runs off the last 24 balls.
Apr 30, 2023 04:48 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals recent form
Rajasthan Royals have lost two of their last three matches but things look pretty much under control in their camp, with most clicking and making solid contributions in all departments of the game.
Apr 30, 2023 04:40 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals eye pole position
RR have enjoyed a fine run in the tournament and will look to reclaim the pole position on the points table. They are two points behind Gujarat Titans, but have a superior net run-rate. A win here will help them once again go at the top of the table.
Apr 30, 2023 04:31 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians predicted XI
Openers: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Ishan Kishan (WK)
Top and middle order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David
All-rounders: Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen
Spinner: Piyush Chawla
Pacers: Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen
Complete squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.
Apr 30, 2023 04:18 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals predicted XI
Openers: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Top and middle order: Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (Capt and WK), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounders: R Ashwin
Spinner: Yuzvendra Chahal
Pacers: Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav
Impact player: If RR fields only three foreigners Joe Root or Adam Zampa can be introduced as an Impact Substitute, depending on the situation.
Complete squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jorel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, M Ashwin, K M Asif, K C Cariappa, Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Obey McCoy, Joe Root, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashist, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Abdul Basith.
Apr 30, 2023 04:04 PM IST
MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. The match starts at 07:30 pm and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for all the updates and insights on the match.