WPL 2023, MI vs UPW Live score: UP Warriorz win toss, choose to bowl against dominant Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live score, WPL 2023 MI vs UPW latest scorecard Updates: Catch live score and updates of Match 15 here.
WPL 2023, MI vs UPW Live score: Mumbai Indians are the only unbeaten side left in the competition and they have looked the part thus far as well. They have gone through to the knockouts, which means that they could look to rotate their squad, rest a few important players and give some time out there for those who have missed. That also provides an opportunity for the Warriorz to bounce back from the defeat they suffered in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was RCB's first win of the season and UPW had gone in with high hopes. If Alyssa Healy can explode the way she did against RCB in the reverse fixture or even against MI earlier in the season, Harmanpreet Kaur's team have a tricky prospect in their hands.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 18, 2023 03:47 PM IST
MI vs UPW Live score: OUT! Played on!
Mar 18, 2023 03:45 PM IST
MI vs UPW Live score: BACK TO BACK SIXES! MI 24/0 after 4 overs
Hayley Matthews lets fly! A six over extra cover off the second last ball and another over point to end the over. She moves to 17 off 12.
Mar 18, 2023 03:43 PM IST
MI vs UPW Live score: Catching chance goes for a toss!
Well, well, that can't even be called a dropped a catch because the ball ended up not touching the fielder's hands at all. Yastika Bhatia slices up in the air off Harris. The ball goes to extra cover where Sarvani runs back but the ball seems to have gone right through her fingers.
Mar 18, 2023 03:37 PM IST
MI vs UPW Live score: MI 6/0 after 2 overs
Both Yastika and Matthews are on three runs each. Grace Harris bowled the second over after Gayakwad. All quiet at the moment at the DY Patil.
Mar 18, 2023 03:29 PM IST
MI vs UPW Live score: The players are on the field
Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews are opening for Mumbai Indians. Rajeshwari Gayakwad has the ball in hand for UP Warriorz.
Mar 18, 2023 03:19 PM IST
MI vs UPW Live score: Jhulan Goswami talks
“Before the tournament, we played a few matches among our group and we decided our best eleven. We made sure that they had enough time to settle time. The top order is doing well and the bowlers have been consistent. Pooja unfortunately got injured but apart from that, it is the same eleven we are playing. The wicket at Brabourne is slowing down a little but the outfield is quick. In the evening here, the ball was just seaming around a little. Bowling in the right areas against Healy and their batters will be key. I hope they consistently do what they have been doing so far. There is a big match tomorrow (between me and Charlotte Edwards). I am going to bowl five overs at her and if I don't get her out, I will have to treat her.”
Mar 18, 2023 03:08 PM IST
MI vs UPW Live score: UPW XI
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mar 18, 2023 03:08 PM IST
MI vs UPW Live score: MI XI
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Mar 18, 2023 03:08 PM IST
MI vs UPW Live score: Alyssa Healy's thoughts
“We have chased a lot better than what we have set this year, so that's one of the reasons for bowling first. I love it, the fact that Gujarat put a bit of pressure on us by winning their game. Parshavi is coming in today.”
Mar 18, 2023 03:07 PM IST
MI vs UPW Live score: Harmanpreet Kaur talks
“This is something new I am experiencing, I am sure MI team is getting used to this now (losing the toss). We would have batted first anyway. Same XI for us. We are keeping things simple, just want to enjoy ourselves.”
Mar 18, 2023 03:00 PM IST
MI vs UP Live score: TOSS ALERT!
UPW win the toss and choose to bowl. Harmanpreet Kaur is never going to win a toss in this tournament, is she? As she has done in all of the matches thus far, she says that she was going to choose to bat anyhow. No quarters and all that.
Mar 18, 2023 02:58 PM IST
MI vs UP Live score: Grace Harris talks
You can't really take in last games into this game. But it is good to score runs and get some confidence in the Indian conditions. I am enjoying myself out there. It is a big game for us today. We are in third place at the moment. A few more wins and we might be able to lock in a playoffs spot. Against Mumbai, we are really looking forward to challenging ourselves against the benchmark team. Amelia Kerr is probably a big player for them and Harmanpreet Kaur. Looking to neutralise their best weapons. For us, Alyssa Healy needs to start big for us. We love the support from Mumbai and when I have come to India, I have only ever been here. The Aussie boys and the Indian boys have come in here to finish their ODI game and it has been good to get that support.
Mar 18, 2023 02:52 PM IST
MI vs UP Live score: The pitch
Pitches have generally been slowing down across the board in this tournament and there is no reason to believe why it should be different today. The dew factor will not be as pronounced though considering this is a day game.
Mar 18, 2023 02:47 PM IST
MI vs UP Live score: UPW full squad
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri
Mar 18, 2023 02:44 PM IST
MI vs UP Live score: MI Full squad
Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
Mar 18, 2023 02:42 PM IST
MI vs UP Live score: Hello and welcome!
The last time these two teams, MI made a mockery of the 160-run target that UPW had set for them, winning the match by 8 wickets with more than two overs to spare. That was at the Brabourne, this match is at the DY Patil Stadium. Will the change of venues bring a cahnge of fortunes for UPW against the rampant MI? We will find out.