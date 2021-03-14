'It will serve team better if Virat is little bit selfish': Vaughan wants Kohli to 'give himself a few more balls'
The change in format did not see Virat Kohli returning to form, at least in the first T20I against England. The India captain was dismissed twice on a duck in the Test series at the hands of Moeen Ali (in 2nd Test in Chennai), and Ben Stokes (in 4th Test in Ahmedabad). It was only the 2nd time in a Test series that Kohli had been dismissed twice on a duck, the last one being in 2014.
The fans were hoping for a response from the skipper in the shortest format, but after just five balls, Kohli was outdone by Chris Jordan for a duck in the first T20I.
While questions are now circulating about Kohli's poor run with the bat, former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the India captain will find a way to get back to scoring runs. Vaughan also came up with a piece of advice for Kohli.
"For India to get those big scores, be really effective, and go on to win the T20 World Cup, it will serve the team better if Virat is just a little bit selfish. A little bit more selfish in the first few deliveries, gives himself ten balls to get in. Even if he leaves out 3-4 balls in that, you know a couple of boundaries, and he will be on his way," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.
"He doesn't seem like a character who would be too concerned (about his poor form). My advice would be to give himself more of a chance. Look at the way he got out today, trying to wack one away over mid-off early. I think he is a better player than that.
"I think he could give himself a few more balls. When you go through a period when it doesn't seem to be going your way, the best way to get out of that kind of run of low scores is just to stay out there and take up a few more balls. You know Virat Kohli would certainly catch up; he's got all the game and the skills to be able to do so," he added.
"I never get concerned with Virat's batting because he never looks, in terms of movements, that he is out of form.
"But something will be triggering in that mind that is quite not right at the minute, but he's only 10-15 balls away from being back to the Virat Kohli we know. He just doesn't have to take too many risks too soon when he goes out there in the middle," Vaughan signed off.
