Two new IPL teams to be auctioned in May
The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a 10-team affair from 2022 as the BCCI has decided to auction two new teams in the month of May during the final phase of upcoming edition. The BCCI top brass including president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah on Saturday had a meeting on execution of various policy decisions approved by the IPL Governing Council at the start of the year.
"The 10 team IPL will roll on from next year and the bidding process and finalisation of the new franchises will be completed by the month of May this year," a senior BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "Once the teams are finalised, they can start their operational work which takes considerable time," the source added.
No Prithvi or Padikkal for ODIs
The Indian ODI team will be announced on Sunday but none of the senior players have opted for any rest for the time being.
"The team is expected to be announced tomorrow. Neither skipper Virat Kohli nor his deputy Rohit Sharma has opted for rest. There aren't many surprises as we prepare for World T20," the influential official informed.
He said that both Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal will have to wait for their chance. "They have done exceedingly well but will have to wait for their turn," he said.
Women's team to tour New Zealand, Australia next year
After a disappointing 2020 when they didn't have a single international tour, the Indian women's team ahead of the 50-over World Cup will be touring Australia at the end of the year followed by a short preparatory series in New Zealand before the World Cup.
"Our women's cricket is as much important as our men's game. We are playing a Test match in England, our first in 6 years and then we have twin tours followed by World Cup. Our girls have a packed schedule," the source added.
Vinoo Mankad U19 starts after board exams
The Vinoo Mankad U-19 trophy, the 50-over tournament which will act as trial tournament for next year's U19 World Cup will be held in May-June after the class 12 CBSE and state Board exams are completed. "There many boys who are in their Board year and we don't want them to miss out on their exams. The tournament starts in May-June," the official added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two new IPL teams to be auctioned in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India women face SA in must-win fourth ODI
- The hosts, playing their first international games in a year, are 1-2 down in the five-match series being played in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shikhar Dhawan feels the heat as India eye T20 re-boot
- Dhawan faces this situation despite a stellar IPL 2020, which formed the basis for the selection of the uncapped Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shreyas Iyer says no dropping new plans despite first T20I setback
- India vs England: Iyer said the pitch offered variable bounce early on and made it difficult to play the shots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I have seen how they confuse opposition': Ishan explains how MI trio helped him
- India vs England: Ishan Kishan explains how spending time with Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya at Mumbai Indians left a positive impact on him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is the right time': Former England batsman backs Pant to play all formats
- India vs England: With three ICC events lined up in the next three years, Ian Bell has figured that the time is right to make Rishabh Pant a regular feature in all three formats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Broad makes an interesting pick as ‘highlight’ of first T20I between Ind & Eng
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Team India's statements don't match with what they do on the field': Sehwag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siraj's coach reveals how he kept him away from developing bad habits
- Siraj overcame all the doubts and delivered when he was handed the chance by Team India management to make his mark.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rashid was not given new ball for Kohli': Swann on England's 'masterstroke'
- Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann, said Adil Rashid wasn’t given the new ball keeping Virat Kohli in mind but he was asked to start the proceedings to keep Shikhar Dhawan in check as the left-handed opener likes pace on the ball at the start of his innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'What was the reason India lost':Irfan highlights 'difference' between Eng & Ind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batting against Adil Rashid in nets helped me, says Jason Roy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India expects Deepti, Sushma to up the ante in death overs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Final: All eyes on Prithvi Shaw as Mumbai take on Uttar Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Demand: Better batting effort from 'X factors' Pandya, Pant in 2nd T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox