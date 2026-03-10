Michael Vaughan fires fresh salvo despite ICC's clarification on there being no ‘bias’ in travel plans for ENG, SA, WI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) might have come out in the open and issued a clarification that England would head back home from India before the West Indies and South Africa; however, former Three Lions captain Michael Vaughan still fired a fresh salvo at the world body, questioning the dynamics at play. Ever since crashing out of the Men's T20 World Cup, both South Africa and the Windies have been stuck in India due to the travel restrictions in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between the USA/Israel and Iran. Michael Vaughan questioned the ICC once again (Getty)

However, England, which lost the second semi-final against India, headed back home on March 7 after a chartered flight was arranged. However, ever since then, several names such as Vaughan, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Daren Sammy have questioned the ICC about how exactly England travelled earlier than the other two teams, even though they had been in India for a longer duration.

Also Read: Controversy: ICC explains why England managed to leave India earlier than West Indies and South Africa Taking to social media on Tuesday, Vaughan once again said that arrangements should have been made for the West Indies and South Africa to return home, and that the situation should never have been about one team returning earlier than the other two.

“Just to let you all know that the West Indies got knocked out of the World Cup on March 1st .. it’s now March 9th .. they are still stranded in Kolkata .. SA are in the same position .. !!!!!!!!!!!! This isn’t right … England got on a charter 36 hrs after being knocked out .. as should be the case for all teams,” Vaughan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).