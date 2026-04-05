Michael Vaughan fumes at Sanjiv Goenka, warns LSG of fallout after Rishabh Pant episode: ‘Wheels could come off’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has taken a strong stance on the growing scrutiny around Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka following his on-field exchange with skipper Rishabh Pant after their IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals. Reacting to the viral episode, Vaughan warned that repeated public confrontations could destabilise the team environment, cautioning that LSG risk losing control if such moments continue during the season. Michael Vaughan has his say on the Sanjiv Goenka-Rishabh Pant incident

After Lucknow’s home defeat to Delhi, Goenka was seen in an animated conversation with Pant, reviving memories of the infamous fallout with KL Rahul in the 2024 season. The episode triggered widespread speculation and backlash, prompting LSG to release an “unfiltered” clip to douse the narrative. However, that too failed to convince fans, with fresh claims emerging that the video may have been recreated and not the original viral footage.

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Weighing in on the controversy, Vaughan told Cricbuzz that he dislikes owners being visibly involved in team matters immediately after matches, especially on the field, as such moments invite unnecessary speculation and negative attention. He warned that if such incidents continue, it could lead to a larger fallout within the franchise.

“I’m intrigued by this franchise, I must admit. I look from quite far away, and I keep seeing things on social media, and I see the owner on the pitch with Rishabh, with Tom Moody, Justin Langer. I hate seeing that. I just hate seeing it after one game on the pitch. You can have those conversations in private. And even if they’re nice conversations, I just don’t understand them because what you’re doing is leading people to suggest that other things are said in that group that maybe aren’t. It might have just been a fun conversation, who knows? But yeah, they’re an interesting franchise. But I think the Lucknow wheels could get quite loose quite quickly,” he said.

Vaughan also suggested that Pant should continue in his current role for at least a few matches, stressing the need for consistency in decision-making.

“Often quotes are taken out of context, but if there is even a hint of confusion in the group, then clarity is key. If the decision is for Rishabh to take on that role alongside Mitch, it should be backed for five or six games,” he added.

In a surprise move, Pant opened against Delhi, but the tactical call did not pay off as he managed just seven runs in the defeat. While it remains to be seen whether Lucknow persist with the strategy, Pant hinted after the game that his role is yet to be firmly decided.

Lucknow will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second match of the IPL 2026 season on Sunday.