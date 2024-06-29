New Delhi [India], : Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan said if Rohit Sharma-led Team India manages to win in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, then the Men in Blue will go on a 'trophy winning spree'. Michael Vaughan makes bold prediction about India ahead of T20 WC final

The Men in Blue will take on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The Men in Blue will be aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 World Cup since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

Vaughan took to his official X account and said that Rohit Sharma's side has 'much quality'. He added that if India ends their ICC trophy drought, then they will be much stronger for the next few years.

"I feel if India get the job done today they are going to go on a trophy winning spree .. they have so much quality in and out of this squad .. Its been 10 yrs since they won a trophy and this one could lead to quite a few over the next years," Vaughan wrote on X.

https://x.com/MichaelVaughan/status/1806912986247737737

Both South Africa and India have been the only sides to stay unbeaten in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after displaying a stupendous performance in the marquee event.

Both teams have had a contrasting run in the tournament. The Rohit Sharma-led side has dominated each side that they have faced in the tournament, including heavyweights like Australia, Pakistan, and England.

While the Proteas have, on numerous occasions, escaped by a narrow margin en route to the final,. Bangladesh and Nepal gave them a run for their money in the group stage. In their final game of the Super 8 against the co-hosts, the West Indies, they almost sealed their exit while chasing the revised target of 123.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.