Michael Vaughan reacts sarcastically to ICC’s decision

On Friday The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its decision to change the name of T20 World Cup from ICC World T20 to ICC T20 World Cup.

The change of the name will be applicable to both the men’s game and the women’s and it will be applicable from the next edition which will be played in 2020 in Australia.

ICC, Cricket’s governing body, said the decision was to increase the profile and status of the competition, former England captain Michael Vaughan was less than enamored with the change in name of the competition.

That’s the best news I heard all year ... it’s been affecting me so much !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! such a huge change ...... https://t.co/VM2EB0fKC8 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 23, 2018

“The renaming of the event is also aimed at cementing the importance this event holds in the international cricket calendar and ensuring parity across all three formats of the game,” it added.

The decision to rename the event was backed by international captains. South Africa’s Faf du Plessis has already stated that the event in the last quarter of 2020 in Australia will be his final ICC event.

“The 50-over World Cup is the pinnacle event that all players strive towards, but I think the T20 World Cup will be the perfect platform for players to put up their hands for the 50-over format,” he said.

“Every player dreams of playing in a World Cup in their career and this will give them that extra opportunity.”

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 10:44 IST