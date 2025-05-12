Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Michael Vaughan tells BCCI to take big u-turn, advocates for Virat Kohli's return as Test skipper for England tour

ByHT Sports Desk
May 12, 2025 07:13 AM IST

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has advised India to pick Virat Kohli as captain for the England tour and Shubman Gill as his deputy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is facing a dilemma as the new captain of Test cricket for the upcoming England tour is to be announced. The speculations are rife that the selectors have already decided to look for the future and have decided to pick Shubman Gill as the successor to Rohit Sharma in the red-ball format. However, his overseas red-ball form and lack of leadership experience in red-ball cricket have raised doubts over his BCCI's reported decision.

There is uncertainity over Virat Kohli's future in red-ball cricket.(AFP)
There is uncertainity over Virat Kohli's future in red-ball cricket.(AFP)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has advised India to pick Virat Kohli as captain for the England tour and Shubman as his deputy.

“If I was India I would give the captaincy to Virat for the Test series in England .. Shubman Gill can be his VC for the tour .. #India,” Vaughan wrote on X.

Meanwhile, there is also great uncertainty over Kohli's future, as several reports suggest that he is contemplating retiring from the red-ball format. However, the BCCI wants him to be part of the England tour and is trying to convince him not to make the big decision ahead of the England Tests, as the selectors want his experience on the big tour.

The reports also suggest that Kohli also asked the selectors to become the stop-gap captain as Mr Fix It after India's 3-1 Test series loss in Australia. He offered to groom a young cricketer for the big role. But the BCCI has turned down his offer as head coach, Gautam Gambhir wants a youngster like Shubman to take over the charge, as he doesn't want any stopgap solution.

The 36-year-old led India to great heights in red-ball cricket, helped the Asian giants dominate in overseas conditions. He relinquished his Test captaincy in 2022 and finished as the most successful Test captain in Indian cricket history. In the 68 Tests Kohli led, India won 40 out of them with a winning percentage of 58.82.

Virat Kohli struggled in Tests vs AUS

Meanwhile, Kohli has been struggling with form in red-ball cricket as he had a tough time in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia in November-January, where he made just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75. He scored a century in the opening Test but everything went downhill for him after that as the Aussie pacers exploited his weakness outside off stump.

When India last toured England for a Test series in 2021, Kohli made 249 runs in five matches at an average of 27.66, with two fifties in nine innings. Despite his recent slump in red-ball cricket, the Indian team will need his experience for the big tour as Rohit Sharma also retired from the format recently, and they don't have much experience in the batting line-up/

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with IND W vs SL W Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with IND W vs SL W Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Michael Vaughan tells BCCI to take big u-turn, advocates for Virat Kohli's return as Test skipper for England tour
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 12, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On