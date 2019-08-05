e-paper
Mickey Arthur requests two-year extension as Pakistan head coach

Mickey Arthur also proposed appointing a Pakistani national as his assistant coach.

cricket Updated: Aug 05, 2019 08:36 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Islamabad
Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur
Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur(Action Images via Reuters)
         

The Pakistan cricket team’s head coach Mickey Arthur has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to extend his contract by two years.

According to a column published in Cricket Pakistan, Arthur made the request on August 2 during a PCB cricket committee meeting.

Besides, he also proposed appointing a Pakistani national as his assistant coach.

The PCB is in discussion with the senior cricketers over Arthur’s request.

Several senior Pakistani cricketers are not happy with Arthur’s performance as they believe the coach failed to bail the team out of difficult situations.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 08:32 IST

