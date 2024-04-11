MRI reveals worrying factor for Mayank Yadav, ruled out of LSG's next two IPL 2024 matches

In a big blow to Lucknow Super Giants, their tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav is all set to be ruled out of the next two IPL 2024 matches, informed head coach Justin Langer. Mayank, who made headlines by breaching the 150 km/h mark regularly in his first two IPL matches this year, walked off the field after bowling just one over in LSG's last match against the Gujarat Titans. The official update from LSG was that the right-arm pacer had soreness in his lower abdominal area. Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav(AFP)

On the eve of LSG's home match against the Delhi Capitals, Langer said it is certain that Mayank won't play any part in the match and it is unlikely that he will be available for their away game against Kolkata Knight Riders in two days at the Eden Gardens.

"That's the plan (to have Mayank fit for the match against Chennai Super Kings on April 19). We want him to play every game if possible," Langer told reporters in Lucknow.

"But he'll be working towards it; he's working very hard every day to be ready for whatever our next game is. He won't play tomorrow, it's unlikely... with the very short turnaround, it's unlikely that he plays these two games. But he's certainly working towards playing whenever he possibly can."

Langer said MRI was done on Mayank's injury which revealed a small swelling on the top of his hip.

"He felt a little bit of tightness at the top of his hip leading into the last game, but that was about a one-out-of-ten pain, and we thought that they were clinical signs," Langer said.

"Everything through the doctors and the physios seemed perfectly okay. He bowled that first over (against Titans) and started feeling something in his hip. But we had an MRI scan, and there is a very, very small swelling in there. So we are very hopeful he'll start building himself up and be back bowling again soon," added the former Australian opener.

‘Mohsin Khan likely to return against KKR’

Langer gave a fitness update on left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, who has missed the team's last two games due to injury.

"He's out there bowling now. He had a little bit of disc flare up in his back. He and Mayank are very important to us. He's gone through all the treatment - it's really good to have an excellent medical staff. He's bowling today in the middle," he said.

"He might be available tomorrow, but more than likely - and hopefully - we'll be looking at the Kolkata game, where that extra pace will be valuable. But he's on the right path - fingers crossed," he added.