MI's young sensation wreaks havoc on India B, picks 8 wickets in single innings to script rare Duleep Trophy feat

Anshul Kamboj was in fiery form, registering an eight-wicket haul for India C, at their ongoing Duleep Trophy round two fixture against India B, at the Anantapur Cricket Ground 'B' venue. Kamboj had taken five wickets on Day 3, and then followed it up with three wickets in the morning session on Day 4. Anshul Kamboj became the third pacer in history to get an eight-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy.

Kamboj's performance complemented his side's mammoth 525-total in their first innings, and Ishan Kishan smacked a ton. India B opener Abhimanyu Easwaran got a ton, taking his side to 309/7.

Kamboj also became the third pacer in history to get an eight-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy, behind Debasis Mohanty (10/46) and Ashoke Dinda (8/123). His figures are also the fifth best in Duleep Trophy history.

Best figures in Duleep Trophy history-

10-46 – Debasis Mohanty, 2001

9-55 – Baloo Gupte, 1963

8-64 – Saurabh Kumar, 2023

8-65 – Arshad Ayub, 1987

8-69 – Anshul Kamboj, 2024

Easwaran remained unbeaten for India B, with a knock of 157* runs off 286 balls. Meanwhile, Narayan Jagadeesan smacked 70 off 137 balls, before falling to Kamboj. Kamboj also got the scalps of Musheer Khan (1), Sarfaraz Khan (16), Rinku Singh (6), Nitish Kumar Reddy (2), Rahul Chahar (18), Navdeep Saini (0) and Mukesh Kumar (4).

Who is Anshul Kamboj?

Before this match, Kamboj didn't have more than three wickets in an innings in his previous 14 First Class matches. He is an all-rounder from Haryana. Haryana won the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time, and Kamboj was one of the leading wicket-takers, bagging 17 wickets in 10 matches. He also has 23 wickets in 15 List-A matches. He made his IPL debut for MI in 2024. He appeared in three IPL matches for MI, taking two wickets.

India C reached 63/1 at Lunch on Day 4, and lead by 261 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad (24*) and Rajat Patidar (26*) will resume batting after Lunch. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan (11) fell to Mukesh Kumar.