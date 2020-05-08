e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Misbah wants resumption of cricket soon, even if behind closed doors

Misbah wants resumption of cricket soon, even if behind closed doors

There are reports that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was contemplating rescheduling and organising the three Test matches against Pakistan in August behind closed doors at Manchester Old Trafford and Southampton.

cricket Updated: May 08, 2020 10:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
File image of Misbah Ul Haq.
File image of Misbah Ul Haq.(AP)
         

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said being confined to home due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown can become depressing and wants some cricket activities to resume soon even if the matches have to take place behind closed doors with proper safety barriers. There are reports that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was contemplating rescheduling and organising the three Test matches against Pakistan in August behind closed doors at Manchester Old Trafford and Southampton.

Misbah said he would love to see some cricket activities resume at the international level and has no problems in playing in empty stadiums. “It is not an ideal situation for anyone because of this coronavirus pandemic and obviously the health and well being of everyone should be our top priority. But if matches can be held even in empty stadiums with the right safety barriers ... I would have no problems,” he said.

Also read: Indian Team open to be in two-week quarantine before Australia series: BCCI official - Report

The former skipper said that the players have had nothing much to do except stay indoors for the last two months since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was called off due to the global health crisis in March. “Everyone is confined and I just think that if even if it can be made possible to bring some live cricket action to people sitting at home it would do them a lot of good,” Misbah said.

“It becomes depressing when you have nothing to do and hear about mostly COVID-19 news all the time. In this situation if sports can be resumed and if cricket can be started at least it will allow the people to watch cricket at home.” Misbah, who took charge last year in September, said if the right safety barriers and precautions are put in place for players, match officials and other stake holders, cricket boards can move forward.

He, however, reminded that boards will have to follow their government instructions on the coronavirus. German football league Bundesliga is set to resume on May 16 and Misbah said it was a positive news. “But even they first got clearance from their government. Cricket boards also will have to do that,” he said.

Also read: ‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Former CSK player recalls hammering Virat Kohli for 28 runs

The 45-year-old said the players were responsible for maintaining fitness standards during these testing times and he expects them to be in top condition whenever cricket resumes. “I told them as cricket professionals it is their individual responsibility to take care of themselves and their fitness. Because they can be called on duty anytime,” he said.

He said he had told the players fitness standards are essential nowadays because if they are fit they can also get back to form and match fitness quickly.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident
‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘China buying Altis, we are buying Alto’: Why Indian market has been slow to expand
‘China buying Altis, we are buying Alto’: Why Indian market has been slow to expand
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news