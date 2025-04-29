Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Miss the thrill factor': Harshit Rana cites Gautam Gambhir's 'aura' amid KKR's poor IPL 2025 run

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 29, 2025 06:08 AM IST

IPL 2025, DC vs KKR: Harshit Rana cited Gautam Gambhir's ‘aura’ amid the defending champions' poor run. 

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have failed to get going in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are on the cusp of being eliminated from the playoffs race. KKR need to win their remaining five matches to keep their hopes alive. A loss against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will all but knock them out of the playoffs race. Ahead of the fixture, KKR pacer Harshit Rana admitted to missing the thrill and aura of Gautam Gambhir.

IPL 2025, DC vs KKR: Harshit Rana cited Gautam Gambhir's ‘aura’ amid the defending champions' poor run(ANI )
IPL 2025, DC vs KKR: Harshit Rana cited Gautam Gambhir's ‘aura’ amid the defending champions' poor run(ANI )

Gambhir mentored the franchise during last year's title-winning campaign. KKR's success paved the way for the former India opening batter to become the head coach of the Indian men's senior side.

KKR does have the rest of the support staff from last year—Chandrakant Pandit and Abhishek Nayar. The latter joined the team mid-season this year after being reportedly sacked from India's support staff. Dwayne Bravo is the franchise's mentor this season. However, Rana admitted to missing what Gambhir brought to the table.

“The support staff is basically the same, and even Nayar bhai is back. But yeah there was a thrill factor that I miss a little - speaking just for myself, not anyone else. But it's nothing like that. It's all the same, Chandu sir, Nayar bhai, Bravo. We are getting the kind of environment we want,” Rana told reporters at the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“There have been changes, of course, since Nayar returned because he has a very smart mind. He reads the game very well. And the Indian core of our team, he knows them very well. He only has helped develop them over many years. So, it helps us that he is back and it feels good,” he added.

Gambhir has an 'aura'

Speaking further about Gautam Gambhir, Harshit Rana said that the current India coach has an aura about himself and is infectious in the dressing room.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, the franchise retained Harshit Rana as an uncapped player. Since being retained, the pacer made his debut for India in all three formats of the game.

"I wasn't talking about anything personal. But you also know, he (Gambhir) has an aura in the way he carries the team forward. I was just talking about that," said Harshit.

For the uninitiated, Harshit Rana is KKR's joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025, with 11 wickets to his name in nine fixtures. He also confirmed that he is raring to go for the contest against Delhi Capitals. Earlier, the pacer had injured his left elbow while attempting to take a catch during KKR's no-result against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens.

KKR are currently placed seventh on the points table with three wins, five defeats and a no-result.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with RR vs GT Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / 'Miss the thrill factor': Harshit Rana cites Gautam Gambhir's 'aura' amid KKR's poor IPL 2025 run
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On