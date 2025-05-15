Mitchell Johnson accuses BCCI of 'coercing' overseas stars as South Africa’s helplessness exposed: 'IPL should end now'

Former Australia cricketer Mitchell Johnson accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of forcing overseas players to commit to returning to the IPL 2025. The league is set to resume on May 17 after it was suspended last week due to an India-Pakistan military showdown. IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17

After the BCCI official announced the resumption of the league on Monday night, one of the major headaches for all franchises was the availability of foreign players. A day after the league was suspended, most, if not all, overseas players left for home, with few even on multi-leg flights. However, the Indian board reportedly ramped up pressure on overseas cricket boards to make their players available for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season, and this did not sit well with Johnson, who has the experience of being part of the league for six seasons, between 2013 and 2018.

"If I had to make a call whether to head back to India and finish the tournament, it would be an easy decision. It's a no from me. Lives and safety are the most important thing, not pay cheques. It's a personal decision. No one should be coerced or feel pressured into going back, even if the IPL and Pakistan Super League, which has also been halted, push hard for it. Both tournaments should just end now or consider moving, which then becomes a huge financial issue," he wrote in his column for The West Australian.

BCCI's move to resume the league, which now saw the final being pushed back from the original date of May 25 to June 3, put subsequent pressure on overseas boards, few of whom had international fixtures lined up. The most important of those is the World Test Championship final, which will begin on June 11 at the Lord's, between Australia and South Africa.

While Australia have less to worry about with only Pat Cummins and Travis Head having committed to return, both of whom have just three games left in hand, and their franchise SRH already out of the playoffs race, Cricket South Africa finds itself in a spot of bother.

Although Proteas coach Shukri Conrad said that they need their players back by May 26, Johnson highlighted the helplessness of the CSA in agreeing to BCCI's demand.

"While Cricket Australia has empowered players to make their own decisions, the weight of those choices can be heavy. Opting not to play could lead to disappointment or even professional and financial repercussions down the track, but prioritising safety is first and foremost. Hearing accounts of the challenges faced in those regions only underscores the need for caution. It's reported that players are weighing up the potential risks and the broader implications of their decisions. Ultimately, the choice should be about what feels safest and most right for each individual, rather than just a commitment to a franchise or winning a tournament," he wrote.

"Let's not forget that some Australian and South African players will need to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final. With the IPL final now pushed back to June 3, just a week before the WTC final starts at Lord's, the impact on players' preparation for what is supposedly as Test cricket's showpiece match is another issue.

"South Africa appear to be taking a much harder line with their players than Australia, which is interesting given the financial ties between India and South Africa through the SA20 competition," he added.