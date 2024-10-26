Mitchell Santner declared New Zealand's 'national hero' after breaching fortress India for first time in 70 years

Mitchell Santner, from not being a good enough spinner even in first-class cricket, became New Zealand's national hero in three days. The reason? His staggering figures of 13 for 157 - the third-best by any visiting bowler in India - in the second Test in Pune that helped New Zealand win the match and become the first team to win a Test series in India since England's effort in 2012-13. If Santner's seven wickets in the first innings and then a six-for in the second was not proof enough for his monumental performance, take the following factors into consideration. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner in action during Day 3 of the second test match against India, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.(ANI )

- Santner, in all probability, would not have even played this Test had offspin-bowling allrounder Michael Bracewell been available for selection. New Zealand were definitely looking for an extra spinner in place of the inured Matt Henry to make better use of the conditions, favouring spin in Pune but Santner was the third choice. The lead spinner was, of course, Ajaz Patel and second in line was Bracewell. With the latter not being available, did the team management bring Santner into the XI?

- Before the Pune Test, Santner had a bowling average of 42.16 and a strike rate of 91.6. He had taken some tap in the Tests against Sri Lanka in Galle and had never picked up a four-wicket haul in Test cricket, let alone a five-for. His best figures were 3/34 against South Africa.

- Santner had an injury on his bowling side right from the start of the second innings. Despite this, he bowled 29 overs, missing just one over from his end since he started bowling in the first innings.

Not known to be a big spinner of the ball, Santner varied his pace like no other. He used the angles to fox the Indian batters. After the match ended on Saturday, former New Zealand keeper Ian Smith said on commentary: "Mitchell Santner has become New Zealand's national hero in three days."

New Zealand's historic series win

"Every time you take wickets, you get a little more confident," Santner said. "I felt that today... Every time I got a wicket, it got a little better." Before Saturday, a visiting New Zealand team had never won a Test series in India dating back to their first trip in 1955.

India bowled out New Zealand for 255 inside the first hour of play and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in his 65-ball 77 came out attacking to raise hopes of a miracle.

India lost Rohit for eight but raced to 81-1 at lunch in 12 overs.

Santner took down Shubman Gill for 23 soon after the break to end a 62-run second-wicket stand with the left-handed Jaiswal, who powered on after reaching his fifty.

The in-form spinner finally had Jaiswal caught at slip, run out Rishabh Pant for a duck and trapped Virat Kohli lbw, dousing India's chances.

Glenn Phillips chipped in with the wicket of Washington Sundar for 21.