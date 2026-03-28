Mitchell Starc fires back at critics for 'heavily misinformed opinions', makes injury revelation; issues apology to DC

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has hit back at critics over his absence from the early phase of IPL 2026. The left-arm quick is yet to arrive in India and will miss Delhi Capitals’ opening matches, sparking debate around overseas players’ commitment, with Sunil Gavaskar among those voicing concerns. Addressing the speculation, Starc clarified that he is recovering from an elbow injury picked up during the Australian summer. Cricket Australia have already announced that the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will miss the early stages of the tournament due to workload management. Mitchell Starc will miss the initial phase of IPL 2026. (AFP)

Meanwhile, his absence sparked widespread discussion among fans, with many questioning his commitment. Former Australia cricketer Alyssa Healy, his wife, also weighed in, revealing that Starc is recovering from an injury through a comment on her Instagram post after a fan raised concerns over his unavailability.

Breaking his silence on the growing criticism, Starc addressed the speculation around his IPL absence, clarifying the injury concerns behind his delayed arrival.

"Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I’m currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn’t know the extent of during the Australian summer," Starc stated.