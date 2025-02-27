Mitchell Starc reveals 'personal views' and ankle injury kept him out of Champions Trophy: 'There's IPL as well, but...'

Australia are without their first-choice pace battery of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in the Champions Trophy. While Cummins and Hazlewood are both nursing injuries, Starc's absence was put down to "personal reasons" by Cricket Australia. The senior pacer has now revealed that it was "some personal views" and an ankle problem that led to him sitting out the tournament. Australia’s Mitchell Starc is among the latest addition in the list of bowlers to miss out in the Champions Trophy (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

"There's a few different reasons, some personal views, and had a bit of ankle pain through the Test series [against Sri Lanka]," Starc told the Willow Talk podcast. "So just get that one right, obviously we've got the Test final coming up and a West Indies tour after that. There's some IPL cricket as well, but my main one top of my mind is that Test final so get my body right, play some cricket in the next couple of months and then ready to go for the Test final."

The Champions Trophy is being hosted by Pakistan but India are playing their matches in Dubai. Apart from this, one of the two semi-finals will also be played in Dubai, with India being the only side confirmed to play that fixture there. The final would also be played in Dubai if India make it. India are already through to the semi-finals while Starc's Australia are quite close to confirming a spot for themselves.

A busy season ahead for Starc

Starc will turn up for the Delhi Capitals in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League that starts on March 22. DC's first match will be on March 24 against Lucknow Super Giants. DC's last group game is against Mumbai Indians on May 15. The final is scheduled for May 25.

After that, Starc is set to turn up for Australia in the World Test Championship Final at Lord's in which they face South Africa. Australia are the defending champions and are looking to become the first team to win the title twice. Starc played a major role in their qualification, particularly in the five-match series against India in which he took 18 wickets.