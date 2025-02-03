Mithali Raj identifies India's next star after Women's U-19 team conquers the world: 'Impressed since I saw her as kid'

Mithali Raj has been a trailblazer in Indian women's cricket, paving the way for future generations to thrive. It's no surprise that the legendary cricketer is immensely proud of India's remarkable achievement – winning the U19 Women's T20 World Cup for the second consecutive time. After securing the title in 2023, India, led by Niki Prasad, defended their crown in style, defeating South Africa in the final at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur. What a team! What a win. Congratulations Niki Prasad and team(BCCI Women-X)

The U19 Women's T20 World Cup final was a one-sided contest, with India comfortably chasing down the target of 83, losing just one wicket and sealing victory with 52 balls to spare. For Mithali, this dominant win was no surprise, as she believes the young cricketers in India possess a significantly higher skill level for this stage.

She also sees India's consecutive U19 T20 World Cup triumphs as a testament to the depth of talent in the country.

"I have been watching the Under-15, Under-16, and Under-19 girls, and their skill level at this stage is remarkable, especially considering the resources available to them. The conscious efforts of State Associations and the NCA in developing young players are evident, with regular camps, exposure tours, and structured training programs. The recent back-to-back ICC Under-19 tournament victories highlight the impact of these initiatives, and the girls are displaying exceptional maturity and game awareness – crucial attributes for success at the highest level," Mithali Raj told Hindustan Times.

"I only caught glimpses of the match, not the entire game, but one thing that stood out to me was the girls’ awareness of the situation on the field. Their game sense has been impressive throughout the tournament, and they can only build on the potential they’ve consistently shown," she added.

Throughout the tournament, India were barely tested, with their only real challenge coming during the group-stage match against Sri Lanka. Even then, the eventual champions remained firmly in control.

"Momentum shifts are a part of every game. Some matches are one-sided, while others can swing unpredictably – one moment, you’re in control, and the next, the game is slipping away. You can go from a winning position to a losing one, or turn things around from the brink of defeat," said Mithali.

"It's good for the players to experience such pressure situations during the tournament. It's not as if they haven't been challenged – teams have tested them at different moments, like in the semifinals when Davina Perrin was in full flow, putting the bowlers under pressure and England seemed to be cruising. But India fought back, taking two quick wickets to shift the momentum. Handling these pressure moments is crucial for their development and growth as players," she added.

Gongadi Trisha, a star in the making

Gongadi Trisha was the standout performer in India's title-winning campaign, playing a pivotal role in their successful title defense. She amassed an impressive 309 runs throughout the tournament while also making an impact with the ball, claiming seven wickets with her deceptive leg breaks. Adding to her list of achievements, Trisha etched her name in history by becoming the tournament's first-ever centurion.

"Women’s cricket has evolved to a point where all-rounders are becoming increasingly essential. The game has progressed so much that there’s limited space for purists – batters need to bowl, and bowlers must contribute with the bat. Trisha is an ideal all-rounder; her leg-spin is unique compared to conventional leg spinners, and she has good control over her line and length," said Mithali.

"I have been impressed with her batting since I first saw her as a kid. She is a hardworking player. I would be more than happy to see her represent India at the senior level and excel for the country. Right now, she has already shown that she has the mettle to play at a higher level and compete at the highest standard. However, playing for India isn’t just about making it – it's about staying there. She has what it takes to sustain herself at the top and perform at a very high standard. But to succeed at the senior level, she must keep working on her game and performing consistently," she added.

Niki Prasad has all the makings of a future India captain

Even for captain Niki Prasad, life has come full circle. After the heartbreak of missing out on the 2023 edition, she turned adversity into motivation, leading the team with composure and determination. Her calm demeanour stood out throughout the tournament, and her poise was evident even in her post-match interaction with the broadcasters, reflecting a leader with a steady head on her shoulders.

"I wasn’t following every game closely but the selectors have chosen her as a leader, and she has successfully led our team to victory in the U-19 World Cup. This speaks volumes about her. It’s clear that she possesses strong leadership skills, which have been evident throughout the tournament," said Mithali, who had famously led India to the finals of the 2005 and the 2017 Women's ODI World Cups.

"The coming years will be crucial for this group of players, as they will evolve not only as cricketers but also as individuals. They’ll be playing more cricket at a higher level. Currently, they are at the U-19 stage, but once they graduate to U-23 or senior cricket, the challenges they face will be vastly different. Each player will have their own unique path to carve out, and I am confident that if Niki Prasad is nurtured well, she has the potential to become one of the future leaders of the team," she added.

Now, all eyes will now turn to India's senior women’s team as they aim to secure their first-ever ICC title later this year when they host the 50-over World Cup. Can Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad draw inspiration from the young champions and script their own historic triumph?

"The ODI World Cup is very different from the U-19 World Cup, which is played in a T20 format. The levels of competition are also different. While playing at home brings the advantage of familiar conditions, it ultimately comes down to how well the team prepares for the World Cup," Mithali said.