BCCI announces INR 5 crore cash prize after India win second consecutive U19 Women's T20 World Cup

India successfully defended their crown as the side won the U19 Women's T20 World Cup for the second consecutive time on Sunday. The Niki Prasad-led side defeated South Africa by nine wickets and 52 balls to spare. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now announced an INR 5 crore cash prize for the victorious squad and support staff, led by head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. BCCI have announced an INR 5 crore cash prize for the Women's U19 T20 World Cup-winning squad and support staff, led by head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. (@ICC via PTI Photo) (PTI02_02_2025_000413A)

Several players delivered standout performances as India went back-to-back to register a second U19 Women's T20 World Cup win.

Gongadi Trisha finished as the highest-run scorer of the tournament with 309 runs and was named the Player of the Match and the Player of the Tournament.

Spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla topped the wicket-takers list, taking 17 and 14 wickets, respectively.

India’s triumph in the inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023 and now in 2025 is also a testament to the country's strong age group and grassroots structure.

“Congratulations to our girls for retaining the U19 Women’s World Cup. It has been an exemplary campaign wherein they’ve remained unbeaten throughout. We spoke about their performances at the Naman Awards last night, and today they have made us all proud," the BCCI President Roger Binny said in an official release.

“This trophy reflects the growth of women’s cricket in India, and I’m extremely delighted to see each member shine in this tournament. I once again would like to congratulate the entire team, coaches and support staff for a fantastic show,” he added.

India win a one-sided final

South Africa were never in a chance as India registered an one-sided victory by nine wickets.

In the final, the Proteas were bundled out for 82 as Gongadi Trisha returned with three wickets.

Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma scalped two wickets each.

Chasing 83, Gongadi Trisha hit an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls to help India get over the line.