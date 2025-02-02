Menu Explore
PM Narendra Modi lauds 'Nari Shakti' as India U19 lift Women's T20 WC title: 'Will inspire several upcoming athletes'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 02, 2025 06:49 PM IST

Indian PM Narendra Modi applauded the U19 team for its Women's T20 World Cup triumph on Sunday.

India U19 women’s cricket team showed its class and dominance, clinching its second consecutive T20 World Cup title with an emphatic nine-wicket win over South Africa. The final, held at Bayuemas Oval, saw the defending champions dominate from start to finish, cementing their place as the world’s top youth team.

India Women players pose for a picture with the trophy after winning the Under 19 Women T20 World Cup 2025 by defeating South Africa (BCCI Women-X)
India Women players pose for a picture with the trophy after winning the Under 19 Women T20 World Cup 2025 by defeating South Africa (BCCI Women-X)

South Africa’s batting faltered under the pressure of India’s sharp bowling attack, with the hosts being bundled for a paltry 82 runs. India’s bowlers were relentless, each one contributing to the downfall of South Africa’s batting order. Tight lines, variations, and excellent fielding ensured that India had the match under control throughout the first innings.

Following India's emphatic win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the side, taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to congratulate the youngsters on a brilliant win.

“Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025. This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours,” PM Modi wrote.

A dominant performance

The chase was a mere formality for the Indian team, as they approached the target with confidence and composure. India’s openers set a blistering pace, racing to 18 runs in the first two overs.

Despite a minor setback with the loss of G Kamalin, the chase continued smoothly. Gongadi Trisha, who was in spectacular form, held the innings together, finishing unbeaten on 44. Sanika Chalke, providing solid support, remained not out on 26, guiding India to victory with ease, and more than eight overs to spare.

The Indian camp was soon filled with jubilation, contrasting with the emotional South African side, who stood heartbroken. Gongadi Trisha was rightfully named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series, finishing the tournament with 309 runs and seven wickets, an exceptional all-round effort that was crucial to India’s historic triumph.

