Home / Cricket / 'This is just disgusting': Mohammad Amir slammed for obscene gesture in PSL match days after Shahid Afridi's comments

'This is just disgusting': Mohammad Amir slammed for obscene gesture in PSL match days after Shahid Afridi's comments

cricket
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:41 PM IST

Mohammad Amir has garnered attention for his celebrations yet again in a PSL match while playing for the Karachi Kings.

Afridi had said that he had a chat with Amir after his celebration for dismissing Babar Azam
Afridi had said that he had a chat with Amir after his celebration for dismissing Babar Azam
ByHT Sports Desk

Mohammad Amir has attracted attention for his celebrations yet again, just days after former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi revealed that he had a word with the fast bowler after he threw the ball in the direction of current skipper Babar Azam during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. It was in a PSL game that 30-year-old, playing for the Karachi Kings, made the gesture and Amir has now gone ahead with another rather animated celebration that is being slammed as an obscene gesture by fans.

Moreover, Amir ended up getting injured after bowling two overs in the match, in which the Kings faced the Lahore Qalandars. He finished with figures of 2-0-12-1. The incident that ended up making headlines came in the in the sixth over of the Qalandars innings. Irfan Khan Niazi took a stunning catch at point and Amir first leapt up into the air before pulling off a celebration made famous by WWE star Triple H.

Fans weren't too happy with Amir's gesture, especially considering the fact that it comes right after Afridi had revealed the details of his conversation with the pacer.

Earlier, Afridi had said that he had a chat with Amir after his celebration for the Babar wicket in the game against Peshawar Zalmi. "Whenever a player doesn't perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message for call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?” Afridi said.

“Ye koi tareeka hai? (Is this the way to play?) There are juniors around you, you are using bad words. There are fans who are disheartened to see that. Even we have used such words and sometimes, the camera used to catch us. There are families, kids watching you on television. Aggression is fine, but keep it under control,” Afridi further said.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
mohammad amir
mohammad amir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out