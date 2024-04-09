Mohammad Hafeez slams Pakistan selectors with four-word tweet after Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim recalled in T20Is

Mohammad Hafeez gave a short but explosive reaction after Pakistan announced a 17-member squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The PCB selection committee made some bold choices for the NZ T20Is which will be crucial for them ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. Mohammad Hafeez fires explosive tweet after Pakistan squad announcement for New Zealand T20Is.(AFP)

Premier paceman Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim made a return to the Pakistan team after they took a U-turn on their retirement a few days back. The duo were available for the selection and the PCB selection committee decided to include them in the XI as Haris Rauf is still recovering from injury and Mohammad Nawaz has been struggling with the form.

Pakistan also included Usman Khan in the squad.

Earlier in April, the UAE banned 28-year-old Pakistan-born from participation in Emirates Cricket Board events for five years after being "found to have breached his obligations owed to Emirates Cricket Board."

Former Pakistan team director Hafeez took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted an explosive tweet after the squad announcement.

"#RIP Pakistan domestic cricket," Hafeez wrote on X.

Amir last played for Pakistan way back in 2020 and took international retirement in 2021 but after the recent change in PCB management, he took a u-turn and returned to the team after four years. Meanwhile, Imad retired from international cricket in 2023, however, after guiding Islamabad United to their third PSL title, he also made himself available for selection in the Pakistan team.

Wahab, the PCB chief selector, asserted that Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's poor form helped Amir and Imad to make a return to Pakistan's senior team.

“The decision to include Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form. Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives,” Wahab said in a press conference.

Pakistan will host the Blackcaps in Rawalpindi on April 18. The series will conclude on April 27 in Lahore.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan.

Non-travelling reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, and Salman Ali Agha.